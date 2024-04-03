A Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Coventry

CRANSTON, R.I. – The state of Rhode Island and FEMA have opened a Disaster Recovery Center in Coventry in Kent County to help Rhode Island residents affected by the severe storms and flooding that took place from December 17-19, 2023, and January 9-13, 2024. At the center, survivors will be able to apply for FEMA assistance, upload documents and get answers to questions in person.

We anticipate additional centers opening in the affected areas soon.

Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration will also be at the center to explain how to apply for SBA’s low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, businesses, and private nonprofits.

The center is located at:

Coventry Town Hall Annex

1675 Flat River Road

Coventry, RI 02816

Hours of operation for all centers are: 8 a.m.– 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays. Closed Sundays.

Survivors can visit any open center; they don’t have to visit their local center.

The other current site is located at:

Curtis Corner Middle School

301 Curtis Corner Road

Wakefield, RI 02879

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities and access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology equipment. If you need a reasonable accommodation or sign language interpreter, please let a FEMA specialist at the center know.

Residents don’t need to visit a DRC to apply for FEMA assistance. To apply without visiting a center, register with FEMA in one of the following ways:

Call 1-800-621-3362 . Phone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. seven days a week. Help is available in most languages. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

. Phone lines operate from seven days a week. Help is available in most languages. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. Download the FEMA Mobile App. (also in Spanish), available at Google Play or the Apple App Store

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov (also in Spanish).

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to, youtube.com/watch?v= WZGpWI2RCNw.

