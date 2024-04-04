Introducing Waivo an Innovative Approach to Short-Term Rental Guest Damage
Waivo offers supplemental damage protection specifically tailored for short-term rental guest-caused damage.BOZEMAN, MONTANA, USA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proper Insurance, the leading provider of comprehensive insurance for short-term rentals, is thrilled to introduce its sister company, Waivo. This exciting venture is a revolutionary approach to guest-caused damage protection that requires no guest involvement in the reimbursement process, provides broad protection with no deductible and supports hosts through an intuitive client portal.
Proper Insurance has been at the forefront of the short-term rental insurance industry, offering comprehensive coverage that completely replaces a property owner’s existing homeowners or landlord policy with comprehensive coverage for the unique risks associated with short-term rentals.
Now, with the introduction of Waivo, the sister companies are taking short-term rental protection to the next level.
Where Proper Insurance covers a host’s short-term vacation rental property, liability and business revenue, Waivo steps in to specifically cover guest-caused damages - those pesky costs that, while not catastrophic, can still take a toll on a vacation rental owner’s bottom line.
Whether it is a hole punched through a wall by rowdy guests, damage left behind from a wild party, or pet damage that leaves the furniture in tatters, hosts can have peace of mind when it comes to guest-caused damage.
With the Proper and Waivo pairing, short-term rental owners can rest assured their property is covered from the first dollar of guest-caused damage to a tree falling on the house or a guest injury like a slip-and-fall.
More about Waivo:
The vacation rental industry has long struggled with incidental guest damage. Meet Waivo, a new solution that offers broad protection for guest-caused damage with no deductible and no guest involvement, adaptable for independent hosts and professional property managers. Waivo’s client portal streamlines damage waivers and expedites reimbursements. Whether it’s an accidental mishap (like a stained comforter or a shattered lamp) or deliberate damage (like a punched hole in the wall or stolen electronics), Waivo is guest damage protection done right.
