New Care Indeed Partnership with Peninsula Volunteers Inc. Enhances Senior Care Services
Peninsula Volunteers Inc. partners with Care Indeed to provide high-quality home care services, enriching seniors' lives and fostering independence.MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new partnership from Peninsula Volunteers Inc. (PVI) and Care Indeed is set to expand access to high-quality senior home care, while fostering independence and well-being within the community.
“PVI is renowned for its comprehensive support and dedication to enhancing the lives of seniors on the Peninsula,” says Dee Bustos, CEO and cofounder of Care Indeed, the Bay Area’s leading provider of at-home care services. “We are thrilled that our collaboration with them will make it easier for us both to empower independence and deliver holistic in-home care.”
As part of this new partnership, Care Indeed will give a 10% discount on home care assistance to PVI premium members that PVI refers to it. Additionally, PVI referrals who become Care Indeed clients can also get a one-time, free 2-hour caregiving service. To ensure the creation of a solid, long-term partnership between the two organizations, Care Indeed will also accommodate shorter work shifts with a minimum of 2 hours.
Led by caregivers and nurses, Care Indeed delivers personalized and compassionate home care services to clients in five counties throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. Its vision for creating a better world for seniors and caregivers aligns with PVI’s dedication to enhancing seniors’ lives with programs and services that help seniors age in place, such as grocery assistance; social activities; meal delivery for homebound seniors; adult day services and more. More information about the community and advocacy of Peninsula Volunteers can be found at https://1pvi.org.
For more information about this partnership, Care Indeed and its many home-care services, please visit call us at (650) 352-4007 or email us at intake@careindeed.com.
About Care Indeed:
Care Indeed is a leading provider of home care, home health, and specialized care services throughout the Bay Area in California. With a team of dedicated professionals, the company is committed to enhancing the quality of life for our elders while providing peace of mind to their families. Care Indeed's services are tailored to meet the unique needs of each individual, ensuring personalized and exceptional care. For more information, please visit www.careindeed.com.
