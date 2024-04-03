VSP St Albans - Fire Investigation - Highgate VT

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2002033

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill

STATION: St Albans Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

CONTACT#: (802)524-5993

DATE/TIME: April 2, 2024, at 3:59 AM

LOCATION: 5080 Vermont Route 78 Highgate, VT

INCIDENT: Fire Investigation

VICTIM: Luke Rainville

Age: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 2, 2024, at approximately 3:59 a.m. the Highgate Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire involving a barn on VT Route 78. When fire crews arrived, they discovered heavy smoke and fire coming from the east side of the barn and spreading rapidly toward the main area of the barn. Mutual aid was requested from the Franklin and Swanton fire departments.

As part of Assistant Fire Chief Ralph Comiskey’s assessment of the scene he contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit and requested assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire event.

Members of the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the fire scene and conducted a scene examination beginning on Tuesday April 2, 2024. The origin of the fire was determined to be within the barn on the east side of the building. The cause and classification of the fire are still under investigation.

The Fire Investigation Unit was assisted by members of the Highgate and Franklin Fire departments. Doug Rollo Excavating assisted the fire department and investigators during fire scene overhaul, scene safety efforts, and fire scene excavation.

There were no injuries associated with this fire, its suppression, or the investigation. The barn was not used for livestock by the owners. The barn and its contents were completely destroyed with damage estimates in excess of $200,000.00.

Anyone with information about this fire or who may have been in the area of the fire during the early morning hours of April 2, 2024, is asked to contact the State Police at (802)524-5993.

People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the Department of Public Safety, and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Det. Sergeant Matthew Hill

VT State Police

Fire and Explosions Investigations Unit

Office – (802)878-7111

Email – matthew.hill@Vermont.gov

IAAI – CFI

NAFI - CFEI

