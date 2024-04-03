St. Albans Field Station // Theft - Request for information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2002076

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans Field Station

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993

DATE/TIME: 4/3/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: 52 Adams School Rd. Grand Isle

VIOLATION: Theft

ACCUSED: UNKNOWN

VICTIM: Gabriella Pacht

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: 52 Adams School Rd. Grand Isle

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 3, 2024 at 1609 hours, Vermont State Police received a call reference a theft of a pride flag from the address of 52 Adams School Rd. in the Town of Grand Isle. The theft of the garden flags reportedly occurred on 4/2/2024 between the hours of 1730 and 1930 hours. It is unknown at this time who may have taken the flags. This incident has been reported to the Office of the Vermont Attorney General – Bias Incident Coordinator. Anyone with information regarding this is urged to call the St. Albans Field Station at 802 524 5993.