St. Albans Field Station // Theft - Request for information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2002076
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans Field Station
CONTACT#: 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 4/3/2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: 52 Adams School Rd. Grand Isle
VIOLATION: Theft
ACCUSED: UNKNOWN
VICTIM: Gabriella Pacht
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: 52 Adams School Rd. Grand Isle
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 3, 2024 at 1609 hours, Vermont State Police received a call reference a theft of a pride flag from the address of 52 Adams School Rd. in the Town of Grand Isle. The theft of the garden flags reportedly occurred on 4/2/2024 between the hours of 1730 and 1930 hours. It is unknown at this time who may have taken the flags. This incident has been reported to the Office of the Vermont Attorney General – Bias Incident Coordinator. Anyone with information regarding this is urged to call the St. Albans Field Station at 802 524 5993.