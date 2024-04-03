Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,678 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,898 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Field Station // Theft - Request for information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A2002076

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Seth Boudreau                          

STATION:   St. Albans Field Station        

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993

 

DATE/TIME: 4/3/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: 52 Adams School Rd. Grand Isle

VIOLATION: Theft

 

ACCUSED:   UNKNOWN                                            

 

VICTIM: Gabriella Pacht

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: 52 Adams School Rd. Grand Isle

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On April 3, 2024 at 1609 hours, Vermont State Police received a call reference a theft of a pride flag from the address of 52 Adams School Rd. in the Town of Grand Isle. The theft of the garden flags reportedly occurred on 4/2/2024 between the hours of 1730 and 1930 hours. It is unknown at this time who may have taken the flags. This incident has been reported to the Office of the Vermont Attorney General – Bias Incident Coordinator.  Anyone with information regarding this is urged to call the St. Albans Field Station at 802 524 5993.

 

 

 

You just read:

St. Albans Field Station // Theft - Request for information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more