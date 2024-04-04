HAYLEY’S HOPE SCHOLARSHIP ESTABLISHED, FIRST EVER ARIZONA-BASED SCHOLARSHIP FOR TRANSGENDER STUDENTS

one-n-ten announces the Hayley’s Hope scholarship; the first scholarship at the Arizona Community Foundation designated for transgender students.

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The path to higher education just got a bit smoother for transgender students in Arizona with the creation of the Hayley’s Hope scholarship; the first scholarship at the Arizona Community Foundation (ACF) specifically designated for transgender students. This groundbreaking initiative aims to break down financial barriers and empower transgender students to pursue their educational dreams.

“The Hayley’s Hope scholarship is founded on the memory of our beautiful daughter, Hayley O’Neill. She experienced many obstacles while attending college and decided to take a break. Due to obstacles and barriers, she was unable to return to school.” said Brinda and Tom Hall, Hayley’s parents.

Navigating the path to higher education can be especially challenging for transgender students. According to The Trevor Project, 64% of transgender & non-binary students reported feeling discriminated against in the past year due to their gender identity [1]. Additionally, the 2022 U.S. Trans Survey found that 34% of respondents were experiencing poverty, and 30% of respondents had experienced homelessness in their lifetime, making paying tuition and completing coursework a significant hurdle [2]. Scholarships like Hayley’s Hope provide crucial financial assistance, allowing transgender students to focus on their classes and achieve their academic goals.

How to Support: Students: Apply for the Hayley’s Hope scholarship for application details, deadline, and questions.

Donors: Individuals and organizations passionate about supporting transgender students can contribute to the continued growth of Hayley’s Hope scholarship by visiting https://www.azfoundation.org/ways-to-give/other-ways-to-give/scholarship-funds/hayleys-hope-scholarship-fund/

About one·n·ten:

one·n·ten is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving and assisting LGBTQ+ youth and young adults ages 11-24. From weekly meet-up groups and outdoor adventure programs to fun, social events, and housing navigation, one·n·ten creates a safe space where LGBTQ+ youth are encouraged and celebrated for being exactly who they are.