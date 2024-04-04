TrueFire Studios and Sue Foley Debut Immersive Masterclass "Guitar Trail Blazers" Celebrating Female Pioneers of Guitar

Learn How Elizabeth Cotten, Memphis Minnie, Ida Presti, Charo, Maybelle Carter, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe Pioneered Guitar

AUSTIN, TX, USA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leveraging TrueFire Studios’ patented music learning technologies, Sue Foley’s masterclass “Guitar Trail Blazers” unveils the seminal contributions to our musical heritage from six trailblazing female guitar pioneers: Elizabeth Cotten, Memphis Minnie, Ida Presti, Charo, Maybelle Carter, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe. Award-winning singer, songwriter, and guitar virtuoso Sue Foley guides guitar students through a highly enlightening, immersive learning experience. Watch the trailer HERE. Order “Guitar Trail Blazers” NOW.

”I am deeply inspired by the female guitar pioneers who made timeless contributions to American music and its history. These trailblazing women weren't just playing the guitar; they were living it, pouring their souls into every note. Their stories are not just about music but about overcoming barriers, setting new standards, and inspiring generations of players.

I’ll share some of the musical qualities that inspired me about each: their technique, energy, and style — and then I’ll play a performance study to illustrate those qualities in a musical context.” </em>

TrueFire’s multi-angle video lessons, interactive video teaching methodologies, and intuitive learning tools have powered immersive learning experiences for millions of music learners worldwide. “Guitar Trail Blazers” performances and examples are tabbed, notated, and synced to the video lessons with looping, slow motion, and fretboard animation. Other learning tools enable students to personalize their learning experience and learn at their own pace.

TrueFire founder Brad Wendkos expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, “Sue Foley is an exceptional multi-talented artist, brilliant singer-songwriter, master guitarist, and passionate educator. Sue personifies those qualities, as evident in ‘Guitar Trail Blazers.’ We’re proud to have worked on such an important project with Sue!”

“Guitar Trail Blazers.” is available now and can be downloaded to any desktop or mobile device, and streamed from any browser or on Apple TV and Roku. Purchase on SueFoley.com or TrueFire.com.

ABOUT SUE FOLEY

Texas-based singer, songwriter, and master blues guitarist Sue Foley cut her teeth amongst Texas guitar slingers like Albert Collins, Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown, and The Vaughan Brothers. Today, Foley performs and records her brand of Texas Blues with 17 albums and multiple awards to her credit, including the coveted 2024 Lifetime Achievement Maple Blues Award, Traditional Blues Female Artist in 2023, 2022 and 2020; Guitarist of the Year and Blues Act of the Year at the 2023 Austin Music Award; Guitarist of the Year at the 2023 Maple Blues Awards; and Best Traditional Blues Album at the 2022 Blues Music Awards for Pinky’s Blues. Foley is also passionate about music history, education, and passing the torch to the next generation of blues guitarists.

ABOUT TRUEFIRE STUDIOS

TrueFire Studios, with its family of brands including TrueFire, ArtistWorks, JamPlay, and FaderPro, serves an international community of over 3 million music students and professionals. It offers a vast library of video lessons, patented learning systems, and an interactive platform that connects learners with a prestigious faculty of artists and educators. TrueFire Studios is committed to advancing music education through innovative solutions, enabling musicians worldwide to achieve their goals and fulfill their musical dreams.

