Emerald Intel Publishes Market Brief Providing Key Insights on Cannabis Licensure and Multi-State Operators in the US
Comprehensive research brief provides sales and marketing teams with actionable insights to support strategic prospect engagement and drive business growth
Our SaaS tool provides just one piece of the puzzle. The insights we can provide through research reports like our Q1 Market Brief is another way for us to support the marketplace.”BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerald Intel, a leading provider of business intelligence on the licensed cannabis and hemp industry, has published its first market brief, Licensure and Multi-State Operators in the United States. Leveraging the robust cannabis business intelligence the company provides to its client-base, Emerald Intel has compiled a comprehensive report to help educate the market on the complex topic of licensure to further support companies looking to grow their footprint within the cannabis industry.
As part of the report’s findings, Emerald Intel set out to answer the following questions: (1) What does the current licensure landscape look like and what are the similarities and differences between licensing models across the United States? (2) How are state licensure structures impacting the growth of the cannabis industry? (3) Which states have the most MSOs and why? And what correlations are there between MSOs, licensure, and a healthy (or unhealthy) competitive marketplace?
“Data about the cannabis industry is massive, messy, masked, and dynamic, and can be overwhelmingly difficult to glean insights from. Emerald Intel is changing that by providing comprehensive, verified and actionable information that sales and marketing teams can use to efficiently engage with the industry as educated providers and partners,” said Jenny Kitchen, Chief Content Officer at Emerald Intel. “While our business intelligence tool powers both daily and long term sales and marketing strategies and actions, the insights we deliver through research reports like our Q1 Market Brief is another way we inform the marketplace. Mining our own data lake of tens of thousands of company, license, and contact records, Emerald Intel’s research team surfaced several interesting findings around licensure and MSO patterns to produce a market brief and comprehensive guide that delivers productive insight and strategic direction to businesses operating in and around the cannabis industry.”
Comprised of five sections and more than twenty pages of data, insights, and analysis, Emerald Intel’s Q1 Cannabis Market Brief: Licensure and Multi-State Operators In The United States examines the following themes: states considering adult-use and possible outcomes, states with social equity programs, how states have transitioned from medical to adult-use and their level of effectiveness, an overview of the MSO landscape, and how single state operators (SSOs) and MSOs are impacting small business opportunities.
About Emerald Intel
Emerald Intel is a leading provider of business intelligence on the licensed cannabis and hemp industry. Transforming millions of data points across multiple sources into high-quality, verified business intelligence, Emerald Intel provides a 360-degree view of the industry that empowers its customers to drive faster, smarter growth. Check out how we’re opening doors to the cannabis and hemp industry and giving your revenue generating teams the data they need to surface new growth opportunities for your business. https://www.emeraldintel.ai/
