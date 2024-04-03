Age Strong Resource Fair, East Boston
Boston residents age 60+ braved the rain on Thursday March 28th to attend The Age Strong Commission’s first of four upcoming free community resource fairs. The fair took place at the Boston Center for Youth and Families, located on Paris St. in East Boston. Attendees came and went throughout the day, collecting information and resources from various city departments and local non-profit agencies.
Tablers/vendors offered giveaways and provided brochures on a range of topics including health insurance, in-home care, fuel assistance, transportation, and volunteer opportunities. Age Strong’s constituent services team were present on site to provide private one-on-one consultations for older adults applying for public benefits, including the new Medicare Savings Program, which can save older adults hundreds on their Medicare premiums.
Tablers/vendors included:
- AARP
- Age Strong Commission
- Alzheimer’s Association
- Boston 311 Constituent Services
- Boston Centers for Youth and Families: Paris St.
- Boston Community Choice Electricity Program
- Boston Elder Information
- Boston Fire Department
- Boston Home Center
- Boston Police Department Community Engagement
- Boston Public Library: East Boston Branch
- Boston Senior Home Care
- Boston Water and Sewer
- Dept of Innovation and Technology and Digital Equity
- East Boston Neighborhood Health Center: PACE
- East Boston TD Bank
- FriendshipWorks
- Greater Boston Legal Services
- Hearth Inc.
- M.S.P.C.C. / Kid’snet
- MBTA Mobility Center
- Mass Senior Action Council
- Mayor’s Office of Emergency Management
- Mayor’s Office of Fair Housing
- Mayor’s Office of Housing Stability
- Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Advancement
- Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ+ Advancement
- Mayor’s Office of Returning Citizens
- Worker Empowerment Cabinet
DJ George Landers entertained the crowd while attendees collected resources and enjoyed refreshments from Spinelli’s catering. Four lucky raffle winners received a $25 gift card to Dunkin Donuts thanks to a generous donation from East Boston’s Ruggiero Family Memorial Home.
Age Strong will host other community resource fairs in various neighborhoods through June, including Wednesday April 24th at The Dewitt Center at 122 Dewitt Drive in Roxbury. Drop in anytime between 11am and 2pm.
RSVP for our upcoming resource fair
Check back online or call the Age Strong office at 617-635-4366 for upcoming dates and locations.