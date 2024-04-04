Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa Announces 2024 Food & Wine Classic
Tasting Event Returns to Resort for 2nd Year
We are very excited for the return of the Food & Wine Classic. Our first year was a success, so we are thrilled to open the event to resort guests this year. ”PALM COAST, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa, an oceanfront luxury resort just south of St. Augustine, announces its second annual Food & Wine Classic on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 5 to 9 pm. Presenting more than 75 wines from eight countries, flavorful restaurant and chef tastings alongside live music, the Food & Wine Classic at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa promises to be an unforgettable experience for foodies and wine connoisseurs alike. Nestled on a stretch of unspoiled cinnamon sand beach along the Atlantic Coast in Palm Coast, Fla., the expansive resort offers an ideal locale for guests to sip and savor the last of summer in a weekend filled with exquisite dining, fine wines and breathtaking ocean views.
— Managing Director, Carlton Grant
The Food & Wine Classic will feature an impressive lineup of tastings from the resort’s culinary team and restaurants at 10 food stations with 30 different wine tents. The featured chefs, wine experts, and culinary personalities will come together to showcase their talents and passion for gastronomy allowing guests the opportunity to indulge in a variety of gourmet tastings and wine pairings, all set against the stunning backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean. A sampling of wine partners joining the event this year include Banfi Wine Estates, Delicato Family Wines, Justin Vineyards, Perrier-Jouët and Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery. Headlining the entertainment for this year’s event is Chillula, a high-energy band boasting a diverse lineup of guitar, vocals, drums, keyboard, trumpet, saxophone, trombone and DJs.
Tickets for the Hammock Beach Food & Wine Classic are available to club members and registered resort guests. Guest room packages are available September 4th-11th and include the Food & Wine Classic taking place Saturday, September 7th. To reserve accommodations with tickets for the Food & Wine Classic, please visit online.
“We are very excited for the return of the Food & Wine Classic. Our first year was a success among our members, so we are thrilled to open the event to resort guests this year,” says Managing Director, Carlton Grant. "This type of gathering is a testament to our commitment to offering exceptional experiences that resonate with our guests' sophisticated palates. We invite food and wine enthusiasts to join us for what promises to be a memorable weekend of culinary excellence and relaxation.”
For more information about Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa, visit hammockbeach.com or call (877) 586-0180. To follow along on social media, visit Facebook at @HammockBeachResort, Instagram at @HammockBeach or X at @HammockResort with #lifeathammockbeach.
# # #
About Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa
Located at 200 Ocean Crest Drive in Palm Coast, Fla., Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa features 275 guestrooms and suites in three towers, along with spacious condominiums and well-appointed public areas. Committed to delivering a first-class experience with legendary golf, Hammock Beach has two signature courses - Jack Nicklaus-designed Ocean Course and Tom Watson-designed Conservatory Course. Guests enjoy eight lit Har-tru tennis courts overlooking the intercoastal waterway, a yacht harbor, a full-service Spa and Salon, fitness center and Kids Krew kids’ club. Among the many activities, resort guests appreciate complimentary amenities, including a 9-hole putting course, one-hour bicycle rentals, use of the sauna, steam & inhalation rooms and nine swimming pools and a multi-level fantasy pool complex with a three-story water slide as well as a lazy river. Presenting 50,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa is dedicated to delivering a world-class resort.
About Dining at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa
Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa boasts eight dining options, ranging from flip flop casual to upscale experiences, led by Executive Chef Patrick O’Conner. Boasting a rich culinary background with experience overseeing 17 restaurants and lounges and full banquet operations at prestigious resorts, O’Conner brings great experience and energy to the resort, wowing guests with dining concepts, design and menus.
• Atlantic Grille is an award-winning, seafood forward, oceanfront restaurant offering spectacular sweeping ocean views with a fresh South-Florida design feel open breakfast, lunch and dinner.
• Delfinos Italian Chophouse presents savory cuisine featuring regional Italian favorites, certified Black Angus meat selections and an extensive wine list.
• Loggerheads Sports Pub is an ideal place to gather with friends for cocktails, pub fare, billiards and watching games on one of many big-screen TVs.
• Serving the finest sushi grade fish, Stix Authentic Sushi presents freshly prepared varieties of sushi, sashimi and a selection of signature rolls.
• The poolside Ocean Bar Café offers a classic menu featuring salads, poolside cuisine and refreshing cocktails.
• Lobby Bar is a relaxing space for signature cocktails, craft beers and premium wines.
• Hammock House is a casual clubhouse restaurant with a wide veranda featuring spectacular ocean views overlooking the 9th green.
• Hammock Beach Pizza & Gelato is a modern pizzeria and gelateria serving flavorful roman style pizzas by the slice or by the whole pie, as well as a variety of house made gelato flavors.
• Beach Brew is a contemporary coffee outlet where craft coffee is the star of the show.
Autumn Mayfield
The Mayfield Group
email us here