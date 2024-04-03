Top Las Vegas Interior Designer Kingdom Home Rebrands as Kingdom & Co.
Top Las Vegas Interior Designer, Kingdom Home, announces its rebranding as Kingdom & Co to better reflects its growth and expanded offerings.
This change represents our growth and the expansion of our services, while still maintaining our core values of creativity, collaboration, and client-centered design.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its establishment, Kingdom Home has been dedicated to creating stunning, functional, and personalized interior spaces for residential and commercial clients throughout Las Vegas and beyond. The firm’s team of talented designers, led by founder and creative director Lincoln Rodgers, has consistently delivered innovative design solutions that exceed client expectations.
The rebranding to Kingdom & Co. signifies the company’s evolution and its desire to provide a more comprehensive range of . In addition to interior design, the firm now offers furniture design, custom millwork, and project management services, ensuring a seamless and stress-free experience for its clients.
Kingdom & Co. will continue to operate from its Las Vegas studio, with plans to expand its presence in the future. The firm’s website has been updated to reflect the new branding, and clients can expect the same design services, level of exceptional service and design excellence they have come to associate with the company.
