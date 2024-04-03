French Navy leadership visits NAVEUR-NAVAF HQ

French Navy Rear Adm. Vincent Grégoire, deputy to the commander in chief for the Mediterranean Sea, and Rear Adm. Jacques Mallard, commander of the French Carrier Strike Group, met with U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Chase Patrick, deputy commander of U.S. 6th Fleet, and Rear Adm. Patrick Hayden, Director of Maritime Headquarters for NAVEUR-NAVAF, to discuss current and future interoperability between the two navies.

“It has been a real pleasure meeting with the leadership here, and discussing the challenges and opportunities both navies while operating in this theater,” said Grégoire. “Meeting like this, operating alongside each other at sea, and continuously training together during exercises and events, is what allows our two forces to ‘Plug and Fight’ together. I am very proud of the trust our allies have in us, and know that we both will continue to demonstrate the strength of our alliance and increase our interoperability in all aspects of naval warfare.”

While in Naples, the French Admirals also met with Rear Adm. Stephen Mack, Director of Maritime Operations for NAVEUR-NAVAF, to see the full scope of U.S. Navy operations in theater. U.S. Sixth Fleet units routinely exercise and operate with their French counterparts in exercises throughout the European region, and Allied units routinely integrate into one another’s CSGs, enhancing interoperability and interchangeability.

“Meeting with our French counterparts, sitting down and learning about each other’s operational challenges and opportunities, is an integral aspect of joint warfighting and enhancing interoperability between our two navies,” said Rear Adm. Patrick. “We see engagements like this pay dividends in the real world – operations like the French Carrier Strike Group integrating with one of our carrier strike groups, or one of our vessels pulling into a French port. Those operations start with trust and understanding built between our two navies, during engagements between our leadership.”

