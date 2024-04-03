Submit Release
Governor Cooper Appoints Superior Court Judges for Districts 4 and 43A

Governor Roy Cooper has appointed two superior court judges:

  • Judge Tessa Sellers has been appointed as a superior court judge in District 43A (Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Macon, and Swain counties). She will fill the vacancy of Judge William H. Coward. Judge Sellers currently serves as a district court judge in District 43, and previously served as an assistant district attorney in Prosecutorial District 30. She received her Bachelor of Arts from Mars Hill College and her Juris Doctor from Campbell University’s Norman A. Wiggins School of Law.
  • Augustus Willis has been appointed to serve as superior court judge in District 4 (Carteret, Craven, and Pamlico counties). He will fill the vacancy of Judge Joshua W. Willey. Currently, Willis serves as an assistant district attorney in Prosecutorial District 4. He received his Bachelor of Science from East Carolina University and his Juris Doctor from the University of North Carolina School of Law.

