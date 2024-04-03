Fire Investigation-South Royalton

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B2001333

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. David Hurwitch

STATION: Williston Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: 03/30/2024 – Time of Call: 11:46 AM

LOCATION: 2640 Broad Brook Rd. South Royalton, VT

INCIDENT: Non-Criminal Fire Investigation

VICTIM: Evan Burnham , Age 41

Megan Burnham, Age 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 30, 2024, at approximately 9:30 AM the South Royalton Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at a single-family residence on Broad Brook Road in South Royalton. When fire fighters arrived, they found the family had safely exited the home. Fire crews from several area departments worked to extinguish the fire.

As part of Fire Chief Brock’s assessment of the scene he contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit and requested assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire event. Members of the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the fire scene and examined the scene. Due to the extent of the fire damage only an area of origin, south side of the residence in the area of the utility room could be determined. The cause of the fire will remain undetermined but is not considered to be the result of direct human involvement.

Anyone with information about this fire event is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Williston at (802)878-7111.

Det. Sergeant David Hurwitch

VT State Police

Fire and Explosions Investigations Unit

Office – (802)878-7111