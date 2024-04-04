Westerton Access Appoints Louis Pietranek to its Board

Ascent to Managing Director position also showcases new leadership role in the company

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Westerton Access, a global provider of specialist inspection, maintenance and integrity services to the energy market, today announced that Louis Pietranek has been appointed to the company’s board and has been named Managing Director.

Formerly the VP of Business Development, this new leadership role will see Pietranek leading the overall company.

This realignment of the business will allow the business to operate more efficiently and effectively and allow Pietranek to focus on expanding the client base, organisational footprint and technological capabilities.

“We are delighted to appoint Louis to the board of Westerton Access and recognise the effort he has put into the successful growth of the business since joining and co-founding the company in 2015,” said Robin Porter, CEO of Westerton UK and Westerton Access. “His many years of experience within the industry have given Westerton Access a significant boost in its ability to develop and I am very much looking forward to a successful future with Louis at the helm of Westerton Access as our Managing Director.”

Prior to joining Westerton Access, Pietranek’s experience in the industry includes as a Business Development Manager in the United Kingdom, Europe and the West for OES Oilfield Services.

Pietranek earned a Master of Business Studies from Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen, Scotland. He also matriculated through English higher education levels, securing both his National Qualifications and Higher National Diploma certifications.

About Westerton Access

Westerton Access enhances efficiency of inspection for marine class certification, providing specialist inspection, maintenance and integrity services to the energy market. Bringing together an experienced management team, dedicated to providing a quality and client-driven service, Westerton Access create innovative solutions and services by ensuring focus is on delivering excellence—with the least disruption to client operations. In addition to offering Rope Access, NDT and UWILD SPS work, Westerton Access are a long standing ROV inspection company. Westerton Access make data visible, going beyond simple provision of inspection results. Westerton Access present data as information that is easily accessed and available to inform critical operational decisions.

