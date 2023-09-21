BBN Adds Two Veteran South American Agencies To Its Partnership

Key Stats for BBN

Addition of specialist B2B agencies strengthens BBN’s global footprint to further address marketing needs of international clients

These agencies both help BBN solidify a capability and demand for B2B eCommerce website development, support, planning and strategy as well as corporate communications.” — Annette Poyser, BBN Executive Director

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BBN, the world’s B2B agency, announced today that it has added two new South American agencies to its partnership. Joining BBN are MarTech, a digital agency with a focus on B2B e-commerce solutions headquartered in Santiago, Chile; and Sabia, a fully remote-working agency based in Sao Paulo, Brazil that specializes in marketing and corporate communications.

“We are extremely pleased to bring MarTech and Sabia into our partnership of agencies,” said Annette Poyser, BBN Executive Director. “Both MarTech and Sabia have each earned great reputations and an impressive list of satisfied clients. The addition of both of these stalwart agencies bolsters BBN’s presence in the Americas, especially in South America. These agencies both help BBN solidify a capability and demand for B2B eCommerce website development, support, planning and strategy as well as corporate communications.”

"We are excited about joining such a well-regarded, international marketing partnership,” said Rafael Irarrázaval, founder and commercial manager for MarTech. “While we have seen great success in Latin American markets, we seek to support our clients as they continue to grow beyond our region. BBN--with its global presence and reputation of the partnership--is the best way for us to grow to meet the demands of our current clients in growing internationally, plus in attracting new clients. We are excited to be a BBN partner.”

The addition of these agencies to the partnership showcases how BBN now has a presence in more than 50 percent of the countries in North, Central and South America.

“Sabia positions itself as a strategic extension of our clients in Brazil, and Latam, building the marketing support from the brand up by means of carefully designed content, creatives, and several digital solutions,” said Pedro Braga, Sabia’s principal and founder. “We are proud to contribute to creating a healthy and successful ecosystem for our partners, customers, and talents as a certified Great Place to Work since 2007, and a proud member of the social initiative Pledge 1%--supporting Brazilian social and cultural initiatives pro-bono. BBN shares many of our values, mindset, and way of work. We are very excited to collaborate and partner with other BBN agencies around the world on creative endeavors.”

BBN’s approach is based on offering integrated delivery teams to its international clients, which have in-depth industry experience, technical and creative competencies, as well as geographic coverage. By drawing on an extensive and diverse global talent pool with a variety of highly specialised skill sets from our global partners, BBN is able to give clients a one-agency experience.

Recognised as one of the Top International B2B Marketing Agencies, BBN partners employ more than 1,200 B2B specialists working in 60 offices spanning 29 countries, speaking 35 languages. BBN Partners have more than 500 clients from 23 different B2B sectors generating in excess of $185 million in global billings.

BBN is the world's leading independent partnership of international B2B communication agencies. For more than three decades, agencies across the globe have worked together to develop and utilise a highly effective, uniform and structured approach to brand strategy, public relations, marketing and creative services to ensure award-winning results for clients worldwide. To learn more, go to bbn-international.com.

