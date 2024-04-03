New ARP4754B Training from AFuzion

New Independent ARP4754B Organization

The new ARP4754B and ARP4761A are now mandatory for new aircraft and electronic avionics systems. ARP4754B supersedes ARP4754A and is for most new aircraft.

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, USA, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AFuzion Incorporated, the world’s largest aviation certification services company, has launched the world’s first Aerospace Recommended Practice ARP4754B training, including ARP4761A for Aircraft & Systems Safety. ARP4754B is the third version of this now-mandatory aircraft and avionics system guideline applicable to new aircraft.

Says Chris Jackson, AFuzion Co-Founder “ARP4754B has key differences over ARP4754A which every aircraft and system developer must be familiar with. The new independent ARP4754 organization publishes an excellent summary of ARP4754A and ARP4754B delta differences on their www.arp4754A.org website including information on ARP4754B Training, ARP4754B Templates and ARP4754B Checklists.

Adds Dr. Ken Hebert, AFuzion senior manager “AFuzion is now engaging multiple civilian, military, and government entities applying the new ARP4754B and ARP4761 standards. Interestingly, these are phasing out MIL-HCBK-516C and MIL-STD-882E projects worldwide in favor of ARP4754B and ARP4761A.”

ARP4754B constitutes an important evolution from ARP4754A, indicating the continuously changing ecosystem of increasingly complex aircraft and avionics. Indeed, ARP4754 then ARP4754A set the foundation for rigorously planned development processes, ARP4754B further stresses the integration of aircraft, safety, hardware and software across the entire ecosystem and applies to eVTOL, UAV/UAS, and civil/military aircraft and systems.



ARP4754B Training Video from AFuzion on YouTube