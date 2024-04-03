Submit Release
Minister Thulas Nxesi briefs media on plans to create employment opportunities nationally across various sectors and industries, 4 Apr 

Members of the media are invited to a briefing session where Employment and Labour Minister TW Nxesi will announce plans to create employment opportunities nationally across various sectors and industries in the upcoming months. 

Members of the Media are invited to cover the Media Briefing as follows:
Date: Thursday, 4 April 2024 
Time: 12h00 
Venue: GCIS Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room, Tshedimosetso House, Hatfield, Pretoria

Livestreaming details:
Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA   
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA    
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA    

NB: Journalists attending physically are requested to send their personal and vehicle details to: takalanim@gcis.gov.za   

Journalists interested in covering the occasion are requested to RSVP with Sean Mmatladi on Sean.Mmatladi@labour.gov.za or 072 120 5055. 

Media enquiries: 
Mr Trevor Hattingh
Director: UIF Communications 
Cell: 067 410 4099
E-mail: trevor.hattingh@labour.gov.za

