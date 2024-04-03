Minister Thulas Nxesi briefs media on plans to create employment opportunities nationally across various sectors and industries, 4 Apr
Members of the media are invited to a briefing session where Employment and Labour Minister TW Nxesi will announce plans to create employment opportunities nationally across various sectors and industries in the upcoming months.
Members of the Media are invited to cover the Media Briefing as follows:
Date: Thursday, 4 April 2024
Time: 12h00
Venue: GCIS Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room, Tshedimosetso House, Hatfield, Pretoria
Livestreaming details:
Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA
NB: Journalists attending physically are requested to send their personal and vehicle details to: takalanim@gcis.gov.za
Journalists interested in covering the occasion are requested to RSVP with Sean Mmatladi on Sean.Mmatladi@labour.gov.za or 072 120 5055.
Media enquiries:
Mr Trevor Hattingh
Director: UIF Communications
Cell: 067 410 4099
E-mail: trevor.hattingh@labour.gov.za