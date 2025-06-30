Defence on meeting with Sandu to discuss Samidrc allowances

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) convened an urgent meeting with the South African National Defence Union (SANDU) to address and clarify matters related to allowances for members deployed under Operation Thiba in the SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC).

This follows public utterances by the union regarding SAMIDRC allowances, made while the process of withdrawal, demobilisation, and related administrative processes had not yet been fully completed by the SANDF.

During the meeting the SANDF emphasised the importance of maintaining communication between the two entities in accordance with the framework of the Bargaining Council.

The SANDF remains firmly committed to a constructive and respectful relationship with SANDU and other stakeholders, with the shared goal of ensuring the welfare and dignity of all SANDF members.

