Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli visits Saldanha for disaster relief efforts, 1 Jul

Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Ms Nonceba Mhlauli, will on Tuesday visit the community of Saldanha Bay to assess and assist with ongoing disaster relief efforts.

This visit forms part of Government’s coordinated response to recent disasters affecting the area, and will be undertaken in partnership with humanitarian organisation, Gift of the Givers.

Details of the visit:

Date: Tuesday, 01 July 2025

Time: 15h00 – 16h00

Venue: Middlepos Community Hall, Saldanha Bay

Deputy Minister Mhlauli will engage with affected residents, local leaders, and relief teams to ensure urgent needs are met and to provide support to ongoing recovery efforts.

Media RSVP & Enquiries:

Mandisa Mbele

Head: Office of the Deputy Minister in The Presidency

Cell: 082 580 2213

E-mail: mandisam@presidency.gov.za

