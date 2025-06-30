Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli visits Saldanha for disaster relief efforts, 1 Jul
Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Ms Nonceba Mhlauli, will on Tuesday visit the community of Saldanha Bay to assess and assist with ongoing disaster relief efforts.
This visit forms part of Government’s coordinated response to recent disasters affecting the area, and will be undertaken in partnership with humanitarian organisation, Gift of the Givers.
Details of the visit:
Date: Tuesday, 01 July 2025
Time: 15h00 – 16h00
Venue: Middlepos Community Hall, Saldanha Bay
Deputy Minister Mhlauli will engage with affected residents, local leaders, and relief teams to ensure urgent needs are met and to provide support to ongoing recovery efforts.
Media RSVP & Enquiries:
Mandisa Mbele
Head: Office of the Deputy Minister in The Presidency
Cell: 082 580 2213
E-mail: mandisam@presidency.gov.za
