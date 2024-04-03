Police on shootout with suspects in Mariannhill

Nine suspects shot and fatally wounded in a shootout with police in Mariannhill

Nine suspects were shot and fatally wounded during a shootout with police at Desai, Mariannhill in the early hours of Wednesday, 3 April 2024.

Police officers who are members of the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Stabilization Team operationalised intelligence about a group of eleven suspects who have been terrorising the residence of Mariannhill and the surrounding areas.

The suspects were also sought in connection with a case of rape where they allegedly gangraped a girl and made her mother watch the ordeal during a house robbery. They were also on police's radar for serious and violent crimes in the area. When police caught up with them, intelligence had uncovered that the suspects were plotting to execute a hit on someone.

Four firearms, one of them a rifle have so far been found in possession of the suspects and a search is still ongoing. A manhunt for outstanding two suspects is underway.

Although the police were ambushed when they erroneously knocked at the wrong house, the tactically astute officers managed to retaliate and neutralized the threat with none of them suffering any injuries.

