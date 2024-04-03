CIDRZ Hands over ICT Equipment to Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock to help Improve Animal Health Surveillance.

CIDRZ is proud to announce the transfer of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) equipment to the Department of Veterinary Services, Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock. These resources will play a pivotal role in advancing the Ministry’s efforts towards developing a mobile based Animal Health Surveillance reporting system.

CIDRZ’s Senior Data Coordinator, Susan Shula, handed over the equipment which include PowerEdge R550 Rack Dell Server, Samsung Galaxy tablets with covers, 5KVA APC UPS Towers, and Windows Server with VM ware valued at slightly more than K860,000

Meanwhile, Acting Director Department of Veterinary Services, Dr Charles Maseka, thanked CIDRZ for the equipment, stating that it will enhance their capacity to manage and optimise the Zambia Animal Health Information System (ZAHIS).

ZAHIS is specifically designed to record data relating to animal health. “It plays a crucial role in monitoring and controlling diseases among livestock, guaranteeing food safety, and supporting the agricultural industry. It serves purposes of collecting data on disease outbreaks, tracking vaccinations, and providing information to veterinary professionals and policymakers” he said.

Dr Maseka further added that the power of ZAHIS lies in its ability to provide comprehensive up to date animal health data that is essential for informed decision making and effective animal health program management. He noted that the equipment handed over, would revolutionise how the animal health data is collected, analysed and utilised, offering unprecedented opportunities for enhancing animal health services and interventions.

“As we accept this equipment, we are aware of the responsibility that comes with it. It represents a commitment on our part to uphold the highest standards of data integrity, security and utilisation. We are committed to harness the full power of ZAHIS, ensuring that the data collected and analysed leads to actionable insights that will inform policy, enhance animal health service delivery, and ultimately improve animal health outcomes”, he said.

Dr Maseka further indicated that the handover of the ICT equipment symbolised a partnership that extends beyond the mere transfer of equipment, but building a community of practice around ZAHIS, that would enable sharing of knowledge, experience, and best practices to continually improve and innovate on animal health.