OfficeHours Career Preparation Platform Announces Acquisition by Private Equity
Founders exit private equity training business started during COVIDNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GETOFFICEHOURS LLC (“OfficeHours”), a leader in private equity and investment banking peer-to-peer coaching and recruiting, is excited to announce its acquisition by a consortium of private equity investors, effective February 15, 2024. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in the journey of OfficeHours, signaling the start of a new chapter in its mission to democratize access to competitive finance jobs.
Founded in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic by co-founders Asif Rahman and Rohit Malrani, OfficeHours has been at the forefront of building a category-creating 1:1 coaching marketplace at scale that helps people break into investment banking, private equity, venture capital, hedge funds, and other ambitious careers by unlocking expert knowledge and training on an accessible tech platform. Asif and Rohit both grew up in first-generation immigrant households and were surprised by the lack of resources available when they were going through the Wall Street recruiting process. Though they both ended up with jobs in private equity and venture capital, they felt there had to be a better way of doing things.
OfficeHours customers have logged almost 2,000 hours of call time on the platform, resulting in placements into dozens of top firms such as Apollo, Blackstone, Carlyle, KKR, TPG, Goldman Sachs, and more. Since its founding, OfficeHours has grown its software platform to almost 200 coaches and served over 2,500 users. Customers can sign up on the OfficeHours website and choose a coach that fits their needs. In addition to 1:1 coaching, OfficeHours provides online training courses and recruiting services. In 2021, OfficeHours first broke the news of the earliest on-cycle private equity recruiting cycle, for which it was featured on Bloomberg and Business Insider.
The acquisition of OfficeHours brings new leadership on board to continue scaling the business. OfficeHours was completely bootstrapped and raised no outside capital prior to the transaction, scaling to roughly $2 million of revenue.
OfficeHours also participated in several pro-bono partnerships with student groups and diversity initiatives as part of its mission to democratize access to Wall Street jobs. It partnered with ibRecruit to help place non-target undergraduate women into investment banking internships, as well as Litquidity Student-Athletes to provide free coaching and training materials to help high-achieving student-athletes break into investment banking programs. OfficeHours also partnered with numerous student groups to provide training, including the Harvard Business School VCPE Club and the Baruch Wall Street Club.
Asif Rahman, co-founder of OfficeHours, mentioned “We are thrilled to bring on a new partner, which opens up new opportunities for innovation, growth, and the ability to deliver even greater value to our customers.”
Rohit Malrani, co-founder of OfficeHours, mentioned “We are ecstatic to bring on new leadership to continue our mission of helping both traditional and non-traditional backgrounds secure the most competitive jobs on Wall Street.”
For more information about OfficeHours, please visit getofficehours.com
