Tehama and Wursta Announce Strategic Global Partnership

Tehama's Cybersecurity Platform is now part of Wursta’s growing portfolio of best-in-class cloud-delivered digital workspace solutions.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tehama Technologies, provider of the leading all-in-one cybersecurity platform for secure access to data and applications, has established a strategic alliance with Wursta, a premier cloud consulting and implementation firm. Together, the two companies will provide enterprises worldwide with comprehensive and scalable security, compliance, and governance solutions that are tailored to meet the unique needs of businesses.

"Our partnership with Tehama is a core part of our go-to-market strategy, which is to leverage innovative and disruptive technologies that empower businesses to more effectively and efficiently manage their cybersecurity challenges and optimize their remote work strategies,” said Matt Wursta, Founder and CEO, Wursta. “Tehama is a game-changing addition to our portfolio of cloud offerings, and our collaboration with their team is unparalleled. Their professionalism and expertise have empowered us to make an even more positive impact for our customers through their simple yet highly effective solutions for securing the modern workforce."

Security, Compliance, and Governance on One Platform

Building, securing, delivering, and maintaining cloud-delivered applications and infrastructure using traditional approaches requires evaluating multiple vendors, going through procurement cycles for each vendor, integrating selected technologies, and defining and creating effective management, governance, compliance, and risk strategies. All of this is highly complex, expensive, and hard to maintain, let alone scale.

Tehama’s innovative and disruptive solution addresses these challenges head-on, enabling businesses to instantly create and provision secure workspaces, apply policy-based governance and security, and achieve operationalization in less than an hour.

"Tehama enforces strong security within businesses with remote or BYOD needs. With their platform, our clients see a significant reduction in management overhead and can enforce zero trust capabilities without impacts to usability,” said Pete Hoff, CISO, Wursta. “Further, Tehama’s user experience and performance of the platform is impressive.”

"Tehama is proud to be partnering with Wursta. Our combined strengths will enable organizations around the globe to address their ever-growing security challenges with a solution that is easy to adopt, manage and scale,” said Mick Miralis, Chief Revenue Officer, Tehama.

“Tehama’s cloud-based cybersecurity platform simplifies the complexities of building, maintaining, and securing applications and data, while reducing costs and returning valuable time and resources to the business. Combined with Wursta’s cloud consulting services, business can rapidly deploy compliant, properly provisioned digital workspace environments, while at the same time tackling broader security concerns such as protecting intellectual property, and ensuring secure DevOps operations."

Tehama's all-in-one platform leverages its proprietary P5 architecture to deliver cybersecurity, simplified risk management, and policy-based automation at scale, with ultra-secure remote access and the fastest time to value in the market today. This cutting-edge platform simplifies and accelerates the delivery of business-critical applications, addresses operational and security concerns, and enables channel partners and their customers to invest strategically in innovative solutions that empower end users with speed, agility, and security, at a time when legacy products and traditional approaches are no longer sustainable.

About Tehama Technologies

Tehama Technologies provides the leading all-in-one platform for security, compliance, and governance. Leveraging its proprietary P5 architecture, Tehama enables end-to-end integration, meets AI and data governance requirements, ensures policy-based access to data and applications, and enables cost-effective and ultra-secure access to digital workspaces while accelerating time to value with fast onboarding and automation at scale. For more information, visit https://tehama.io.

About Wursta

Wursta is a premier cloud consulting and implementation firm, specializing in helping businesses leverage cloud technologies to drive growth and innovation. With a team of experienced consultants and deep expertise in cloud platforms, Wursta delivers customized solutions to meet the unique needs of each client. For more information, visit https://wursta.com/.