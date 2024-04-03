Issues of Media Literacy in Engaging with Citizens on Social Networks

The OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan, in co-operation with the Committee on Innovative Development, Information Policy and Information Technology of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Centre for Retraining of Journalists of Uzbekistan, organized a two-day training session on 3-4 April 2024. The event was opened jointly by Odiljon Tojiyev, the Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and Ambassador Antti Karttunen, OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan.

“Engaging with citizens is crucial for lawmakers in the democratic process. However, the emergence of new media and social networks has significantly changed how this engagement happens,” Ambassador Karttunen said.

He added: “The digital age demands a heightened awareness of the ethical, gender-sensitive, and conflict-sensitive aspects of media content. By conducting a thorough analysis of media content from social networks, we can develop strategies to mitigate the spread of hate speech and hostility, fostering a more inclusive and respectful online environment.”

During the training, 25 representatives of the Oliy Majlis engaged in discussions on various aspects of media literacy, focusing especially on the challenges and issues of media literacy in engaging citizens on social networks. They examined such topics as the role of new media and social networks in legislative engagement with citizens, ethical considerations in media content, and gender-sensitive analysis of social media materials. In addition, participants explored the impact of artificial intelligence, issues concerning the creation of digital profiles, and the influence of social media on government image.

The training session provided a platform for participants to enhance their knowledge of media literacy and its significance in today's rapidly evolving media landscape. This event was supported within the framework of the PCUz project “Promoting Rule of Law, Human Rights and Media Freedom”.