R3 Stem Cell Now Offering a Price Match Guarantee at All Worldwide Locations

R3's biologic quality and safety are second to none, no matter where our Centers are. Our goal has always been to treat patients with the highest quality biologics at the most affordable pricing. ” — David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Stem Cell, the global leader in regenerative therapies, announced its new worldwide Price Match Guarantee. The Guarantee will allow R3 Stem Cell to treat as many individuals as possible with the highest quality, safest stem cell biologics at the most affordable pricing anywhere.

Over the past decade, R3 Stem Cell's Centers of Excellence have performed over 24,000 stem cell procedures with offices now in 6 countries. This includes the USA, Mexico, India, Pakistan, Philippines and South Africa. Because of the high volume of procedures performed, R3 Stem Cell's umbilical cord procedures have remained the most affordable globally.

Outside of the USA, R3 Stem Cell performs stem cell therapy for autism, kidney failure (CKD), liver or heart disease, COPD, Lyme, Crohn's, IBD, autoimmune diseases, all types of arthritis, trigeminal neuralgia, neuropathy, stroke, ALS, MS and many more issues. In the USA, all procedure decisions are made in accordance with the patient-physician relationship.

According to R3 Stem Cell CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, "R3's biologic quality and safety are second to none, no matter where our Centers are. Our goal has always been to treat patients with the highest quality biologics at the most affordable pricing. The Price Match allows R3 to achieve that goal, and make patients feel very comfortable with their healthcare decisions!"

While there are some exclusions to the Price Match Guarantee, patients should rest assured that R3 Stem Cell will make the regenerative therapy experience comfortable, accommodating, and performed by highly qualified personnel. Often people just want to pay the lowest price they can for stem cell therapy, but they may not realize that in the long run the “lowest price” might not always be the “best deal” or even the lowest price. For example, R3 Stem Cell provides PRP therapy and a multivitamin infusion to patients for free, so the stem cells become “activated” faster. There’s a lot of value in that, whereas, most other clinics charge for those additional treatments ($700-$1500 extra).

For over a decade, R3 Stem Cell has been providing free consultations for patients and their loved ones to see if they are candidates. Over twenty customized protocols are available, and R3 has over 150 success stories on its YouTube channel.

Added Dr. Greene, "Over 24,000 patients have trusted R3 globally with their stem cell procedures. With an 85% overall patient satisfaction rate, you could be next. And with our Price Match Guarantee, why wait?"

For those interested in umbilical cord stem cell therapy options, call R3 Stem Cell today at +1 (844) GET-STEM.