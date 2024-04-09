Submit Release
New for 2024 Holiday River Expeditions Expands its Specialty Trip offerings to include a "How-to" series

A man with a PFD on exlaims while using both hands to row an 18 foot raft with two oars. Another guest sits on the raft behind him and watches.

A Guest Rows an 18-foot Oar Rig Raft

A sketch journal shows a watercolor painting of orange canyon walls and a blue river with some green trees. In the background of the image, a cup of water and a wooden box with watercolor tools are visible. These items are staged on dark rock in the wilde

A watercolor journal and panel on a river trip

A photographer stands behind a tripod to the right of the image. The tripod is set up on a sandy beach and is pointed at four large white rafts with Holiday printed on them. The rafts are parked along the side of the river and a couple guides are on the r

A photographer stands behind a tripod and captures the image of rafts parked along the river bank as the sun glistens on the canyon walls

Holiday River Expeditions dramatically expands offerings of experiential learning trips ranging from illustrated journaling to action sports skill development

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holiday River Expeditions, a leading adventure travel company specializing in river and mountain bike expeditions, is thrilled to announce its lineup of unique learning trips for the upcoming rafting and biking season. These extraordinary adventures combine the thrill of outdoor exploration with the opportunity to acquire new skills and knowledge in various domains.

In an age where experiential learning is highly valued, Holiday River Expeditions stands out by offering immersive journeys that cater to individuals seeking not only adventure but also personal growth and development. These learning trips offer both the seasoned outdoor enthusiast and the newcomer a world of wilderness exploration, a perfect blend of excitement, and education. Previously, Holiday has offered two instructional workshop trips each season; for 2024, they’ve broadened their offerings and have learning trips available covering a variety of topics.

"Our learning trips are designed to offer participants a one-of-a-kind experience where they can not only revel in the beauty of nature but also learn something new and meaningful," said Lauren Wood, Trip Director at Holiday River Expeditions. "From watercolors to kayaking, our “Learn a New Skill” trips cater to a diverse range of interests and skill levels."

Holiday River Expeditions' learning trips cover a wide array of topics, including:
- Watercolor Workshops: For Holiday River Expeditions, watercolor and rivers pair together. Although Holiday typically offers one watercolor workshop on a river trip, this year, they’ve expanded their trip offerings with three opportunities to learn the en plein aire watercolor technique. Artist Michel Onyon joins Holiday River Expeditions for a six-day San Juan river trip featuring watercolor workshops. Chris Peterson will offer four days of watercolor sessions while traveling Lodore Canyon, and author-artist, M.L. Peg Herring will partner with Great Old Broads for Wilderness and Holiday River Expeditions to instruct in the art of illustrated journaling, also on the San Juan River.

- Dark Sky Photography: the river canyons of eastern Utah provide an excellent backdrop for stargazing. Astrophotographers Bettymaya Foote and Francisco Kjolseth join Holiday River Expeditions for two opportunities to allow guests to elevate their stargazing and enter the realm of dark sky photography.

- Action Sports Skills: Holiday River Expeditions partners with expert coaches to offer instructional trips centered around hard shell whitewater kayaking and mountain biking skills development. New for this season, Holiday River Expeditions is also offering their esteemed “guide training” program in a “Learn to Row” six-day clinic where participants will have the opportunity to learn the basics of rowing an 18-foot oar-rig raft for 85 miles through Desolation Canyon.

Each learning trip is led by Holiday’s professional guides in partnership with industry experts who are passionate about their field of expertise and dedicated to ensuring that participants have a rewarding and enjoyable experience.

For those looking to combine adventure with education, Holiday River Expeditions' learning trips offer the perfect opportunity to expand horizons, connect with like-minded individuals, and create lasting memories.

About Holiday River Expeditions:
Since 1966, Holiday River Expeditions has been a pioneer in the adventure travel industry, offering thrilling river expeditions in some of the most breathtaking wilderness destinations in the United States. With a commitment to sustainability, safety, and exceptional customer service, Holiday River Expeditions provides unforgettable experiences for outdoor enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels.

Karen Johnson
Holiday River Expeditions
+1 800-624-6323
email us here
You just read:

