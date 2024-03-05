Holiday River Expeditions Launches "Outside for All" Fundraiser to Empower BIPOC Communities in Outdoor Adventures
In celebration of their third year hosting a BIPOC Affinity rafting trip, Holiday River Expeditions launches "Outside for All" fundraiser.
Holiday’s BIPOC trip is one of the safest places I experience all year. A safe space where I’ve made friends. A safe space to be a kid in nature. A safe space to learn how to feel safe in water.”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holiday River Expeditions, a leading provider of outdoor adventures, proudly announces the launch of its "Outside for All" fundraiser. This initiative is designed to break down barriers and foster inclusivity by providing opportunities for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) individuals to experience the thrill of outdoor adventures, particularly through their BIPOC affinity rafting trip.
— Previous BIPOC Affinity Trip Participant, Franque
In today's world, access to outdoor activities remains a challenge for many BIPOC individuals due to systemic barriers, lack of representation, and financial constraints. Recognizing this disparity, Holiday River Expeditions is committed to breaking down these obstacles and ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to connect with nature. Despite comprising nearly 40% of the U.S. population, BIPOC communities make up less than 30% of the visitors to the nation’s public lands.
The "Outside for All" fundraiser aims to raise funds to support BIPOC individuals in participating in a specially curated rafting trip led by experienced guides from Holiday River Expeditions. These trips are not only about adventure but also about creating a safe and supportive environment where participants can connect with nature, build community, and celebrate their shared commonality.
"Outdoor adventures have the power to transform lives and build connections, but unfortunately, not everyone has equal access to these experiences," said Lauren Wood, Trip Director and co-owner of Holiday River Expeditions. "With the 'Outside for All' fundraiser, we are taking proactive steps to address this disparity and make outdoor adventures more accessible and inclusive for BIPOC individuals," Wood explains. While Wood grew up on rivers, they recognize that access to rivers and the outdoors is inequitable. Wood has been the driving force within Holiday River Expeditions in bringing this exciting initiative to life.
Holiday is proud to be offering their third annual BIPOC Affinity trip in August 2024. Wood shares, “we are looking to lower the barriers to access for guests who may not otherwise be able to afford to join us. With our “Outside for All Fund,” we’re giving all our guests and supporters the opportunity to join us in creating a more inclusive and accessible backcountry. All donations will go directly to subsidizing sliding scale rates on BIPOC affinity trips.” Franque, a previous participant on the BIPOC Affinity trip shared, “Holiday’s BIPOC trip is one of the safest places I get to experience all year. A safe space where I’ve made friends. A safe space to be a kid in nature. A safe space to learn how to feel safe in water. A safe space to be with people who understand me.” With such positive participant feedback, Wood and Holiday River Expeditions hope that the “Outside for All” fund paves the way to more representation in the outdoors.
For more information about the "Outside for All" fundraiser and how to donate, please visit the official blog post at https://www.bikeraft.com/outside-for-all/.
About Holiday River Expeditions:
Founded in 1966, Holiday River Expeditions has been providing unparalleled outdoor adventures for over five decades. Specializing in rafting trips through some of the most stunning landscapes in the Southwestern United States, Holiday River Expeditions is dedicated to creating unforgettable experiences while prioritizing education, safety, sustainability, and environmental stewardship.
