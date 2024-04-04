Colleging Announces New Product Launch with Y-12 Credit Union

Providing Credit Union Members with Low-Cost Education Finance Options

GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colleging announced today it launched a new Private Parent Loan program for Y-12 Credit Union of Oak Ridge, TN and its members. Colleging leverages its proprietary technology and industry experience to create products as individual as each credit union.

“Colleging is excited to partner with Y-12 Credit Union in launching their new Private Parent Loan program,” said Tim Kulesha, COO at Colleging. “Adding this loan program to their existing private education suite will give Y-12 Credit Union members even more options when it comes to financing higher education.”

“Partnering with Colleging exemplifies the standard at our Credit Union of ensuring our members have the best options across multiple financial channels to meet their needs. We are thrilled to add Colleging’s private loan program as a means to help members further their educational goals at an affordable cost,” said Jim Wood, chief lending officer at Y-12 Credit Union.

For additional information on the program and Colleging, visit colleging.com.

About Colleging

Colleging is the education brand of CURevl, a Texas based credit union service organization. Our team of education finance gurus are constantly dreaming up ways to help credit unions create solutions to bring new younger members. Owning our own technology gives us the flexibility to offer everything from fully outsourced to remote licensing.

- Program templates make the process painless

- Most programs are implemented in under 45 days

- Most clients report it takes less 10 hours a month to administer the program

For more information, please visit www.colleging.com.



About Y-12 Credit Union

Y-12 Credit Union was founded in 1950. Our 74-year legacy is built on innovation, community, and a member-centric approach to banking. Throughout an eight-county East Tennessee footprint (Anderson, Knox, Blount, Loudon, Roane, Sevier, Campbell, and Union), 16 physical branches and a virtual branch option provide an easy banking experience wherever you are. To learn more about Y-12 Credit Union and other ways to join our financial family, like through the Y-12 FCU Gives Foundation, visit our website or stop by one of our 16 locations. You’ve got whys. And we’re here for it.

For information on membership, please visit www.y12fcu.org.