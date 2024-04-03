ATTO Targets Media Storage Challenges with Cutting-edge Solutions at NAB Show 2024
ATTO XstreamCORE 8100T intelligent bridge - a simple-to-use and cost-effective solution enabling customers to seamlessly connect SAS tape drives to an existing Ethernet network.
New Ethernet-to-SAS bridge transforms backup and recovery paradigm; plus a sneak peek at Thunderbolt 5 connectivity solutions.
Our latest and upcoming products will help content creators and media professionals conquer the enormous technological hurdles they face in the studio and in the field.”AMHERST, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATTO Technology, Inc., a global leader in network and storage connectivity solutions, today announced its plans for NAB Show 2024. From April 14-17 at booth SL8075 in the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, attendees can experience firsthand the next generation of storage and network connectivity solutions from ATTO Technology.
A highlight of the exhibition will be a preview of ATTO ThunderLink® 5 adapters, leveraging the Thunderbolt™ 5 standard recently announced by Intel. These adapters are poised to deliver unparalleled performance and flexibility, catering to the increasing demands of 4K, 8K, and VR workloads. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore ATTO's roadmap for Thunderbolt 5-based products and learn how they can enhance their workflows.
Furthermore, ATTO Technology will introduce the XstreamCORE® 8100T bridge, a simple-to-use and cost-effective solution enabling customers to seamlessly connect SAS tape drives to an existing Ethernet network. 8100T streamlines backup and recovery processes by eliminating the limitations of a pure SAS architecture. Along with added performance and management capabilities, users can now easily share tape archives, even over long distances.
ATTO will also highlight significant updates to its FastFrame™ SmartNICs including advancements to ATTO 360™ Tuning, Monitoring and Analytics Software. This enhanced application now allows users to manage multiple hosts and storage systems simultaneously across an Ethernet network, simplifying configuration and streamlining workflows.
Looking ahead, ATTO will discuss the impact of emerging standards like 24Gb/s SAS and PCIe Gen5 on data movement in post-production environments. These advancements offer faster access times and lower latency, empowering studios to expedite project completion and achieve business growth.
"We are thrilled to unveil our latest products and development efforts at NAB Show 2024,” said Tim Klein, president and CEO, ATTO Technology. “Our latest and upcoming products will help content creators and media professionals conquer the enormous technological hurdles they face in the studio and in the field."
ABOUT ATTO
For over 35 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader across IT and media & entertainment, specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with customers and partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data, often as an extension of their design teams. ATTO manufactures host adapters, SmartNICs, storage appliances and controllers, intelligent bridges, Thunderbolt™ adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide the highest level of storage connectivity performance for Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.
