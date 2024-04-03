April 3, 2024

In anticipation of a severe storm expected to bring heavy snow, sleet, and high winds, Governor Janet Mills has directed all State of Maine offices closed tomorrow, Thursday, April 4, 2024. The Governor is urging Maine people to take appropriate precautions and to prepare for the possibility for power outages.

“I urge Maine people to take proper precautions and to prepare for possible power outages,” said Governor Janet Mills. “We recommend that you stay off the roads if you can, but if you must travel during the storm, be sure to give plow trucks, utility crews, and emergency first responders plenty of room as they work to keep us safe.”

The Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is closely coordinating with the Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT), Maine’s electric utilities, and local emergency management partners to monitor the storm and keep Maine people safe.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warns that the storm system arriving tonight could bring wet, heavy snow to Maine, with some areas receiving accumulations greater than 10 inches. High winds are likely, and could lead to power outages. Wind gusts along the coast could be as high as 55 mph. The NWS has issued a Winter Storm Warning or Winter Weather Advisory for all Maine Counties.