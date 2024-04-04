CITY OF ALTAMONTE SPRINGS HOSTS BATTLE OF THE BANDS COMPETITION FOR CHANCE TO PERFORM AT RED HOT & BOOM
CITY OF ALTAMONTE SPRINGS INVITES COMMUNITY TO ENTER BATTLE OF THE BANDS COMPETITION FOR OPPORTUNITY TO PERFORM AT RED HOT & BOOMALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Altamonte Springs is thrilled to launch the inaugural Battle of the Bands competition on Saturday, May 18, 2024 from 3 to 10 p.m., marking the beginning of an exciting journey to discover and celebrate the diverse musical talent within our community. The City invites artists to enter for a chance to share their sound with thousands of future fans at Red Hot & Boom as we all celebrate our nation’s freedom with delicious food, electrifying performances and stunning fireworks.
Battle of the Bands promises to be a thrilling showcase of creativity, passion and raw talent. Musicians from all genres are invited to participate in this unique event, where they will have the opportunity to captivate audiences, impress judges, network with industry insiders and gain valuable exposure.
The launch of Battle of the Bands represents a significant milestone for the Altamonte Springs’ music scene, providing emerging artists with a platform to shine and connect with fellow music lovers. Set to ignite this year’s music lineup, the City will select 12 bands to compete for a shot at the floating stage along with cash prizes.
Event Timeline
• Entry Deadline: April 19
• Bands Announced: April 26
• Event Date: May 18 | 3 - 10 p.m.
General Rules*
• All band members must be at least 18 years of age. All members must sign that they have read and understand the contest rules.
• Submission of an application does NOT guarantee participation in the Battle of the Bands.
• Online submissions must contain a link to or attachment of a performance in front of a live audience with at least three (3) songs performed by the band.
• Band names, song titles and lyrics of performance songs must NOT contain any obscenities and should be radio friendly.
Judging
The judges panel, who will consist of seasoned industry professionals, will rate each band in five categories: preparation, delivery/quality, stage presence, creativity and overall performance. At the end of each performance, the total number of points a band receives from each judge will be added together to determine the band’s final score.
Winners
The top 3 (three) bands will be invited to perform at Red Hot & Boom on July 3 and receive cash prizes:
• First Place - $1,000
• Second Place - $500
• Third Place - $500
*For the full list of general rules and more information about the Battle of the Bands event and contest, please visit www.Altamonte.org/Uptown.
Diana Lopez
City of Altamonte Springs
+1 407-571-8183
email us here