5th Annual LivLyme Scientific “Virtual & Free” Summit, Brings Together World's Top Experts in Tick-Borne Diseases
LivLyme Foundation is proud to announce the 5th Annual “Virtual & Free” LivLyme Scientific Summit, scheduled for April 13, 2024.
We are thrilled to host the free 5th Annual LivLyme Summit, bringing together top minds in the field to address the complex challenges posed by tick-borne diseases.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LivLyme Foundation is proud to announce the 5th Annual “Virtual & Free” LivLyme Scientific Summit, scheduled for April 13, 2024. The summit will assemble leading experts from around the world to delve into the latest advancements, research, and strategies in combating tick-borne diseases.
— Olivia Goodreau
Tick-borne diseases, including Lyme disease, pose a significant public health challenge globally. With the emergence of new strains and increased prevalence, collaboration and knowledge-sharing among experts are crucial to tackling this growing issue. The LivLyme Scientific Summit serves as a platform for interdisciplinary collaboration bringing together renowned researchers; clinicians; policymakers; and advocates to exchange insights; share best practices; and foster innovative approaches in the field of tick-borne diseases.
"We are thrilled to host the free 5th Annual LivLyme Summit, bringing together top minds in the field to address the complex challenges posed by tick-borne diseases," said Olivia Goodreau, founder of the LivLyme Foundation. This year's summit will feature a diverse range of topics, including: cutting-edge research on tick-borne pathogens; diagnostic advancements and challenges; treatment strategies and therapeutic developments; public health initiatives and community engagement; patient perspectives and advocacy efforts. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with experts through keynote presentations and Q & A discussions.
The summit aims to empower attendees with the knowledge, resources, and connections needed to make a meaningful impact in the fight against tick-borne diseases. "By fostering collaboration and innovation, we aim to accelerate progress towards prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, ultimately improving outcomes for patients worldwide," said Holiday Goodreau, Executive Director of the LivLyme Foundation.
Last year's summit garnered over 1600 virtual attendees from 34 countries and 46 states. The LivLyme Foundation's mission is to provide funding for Lyme and tick-borne disease treatment and research, while delivering tick education and awareness around the globe. They are dedicated to furthering their outreach every year.
Registration for the LivLyme Scientific Summit is free and open to all interested participants. For more information and to register, visit www.livlymefoundation.org.
