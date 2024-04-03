AIS inspector training offered in Casper

Casper - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is offering an aquatic invasive species (AIS) watercraft inspection training course for members of the public in Casper on April 13. The training allows watercraft owners to inspect their own watercraft and for businesses to offer inspections for their customers.

The training will provide the skills necessary for participants to inspect their own or other watercraft to be used in Wyoming to prevent the spread of AIS such as zebra or quagga mussels, invasive plants, and several other species. The training includes information on basic biology, the current distribution of AIS, impacts, and transport vectors. The course includes classroom instruction, a question-and-answer session, and a hands-on watercraft inspection exercise.

Wyoming state law requires anyone transporting a boat into Wyoming from March 1 through November 30 from out of state to have the watercraft inspected for AIS before launching on any Wyoming water. In addition, any watercraft that has been on zebra or quagga mussel-positive water within the last 30 days is required to undergo a mandatory inspection by an authorized inspector before launching during all months of the year.

The training will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 13 at the Game and Fish Casper Regional Office at 3030 Energy Lane. The training is free, but registration is required. Registration closes one week before the course date.

Registration is available online, or for more information, contact Eric Hansen at 307-247-6989 or eric.hansen@wyo.gov.

