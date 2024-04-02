Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,514 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,994 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs 11 Bills

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:

HB 5203 – Property Seized by the Florida Gaming Control Commission

HB 7043 – A Review Under the Open Government Sunset Review Act

CS/CS/HB 883 – Short-acting Bronchodilator Use in Public and Private Schools

HB 523 – Florida Seal of Fine Arts Program

CS/CS/HB 217 – College Campus Facilities in Areas of Critical State Concern

CS/HB 801 – Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementia Training for Law Enforcement and Correctional Officers

CS/CS/HB 1491 – Public Records

SB 46 – Reading Achievement Initiative for Scholastic Excellence Program

SB 304 – Household Moving Services

CS/SB 7008 – A Review Under the Open Government Sunset Review Act

CS/SB 676 – Food Delivery Platforms

 

To view the transmittal letter, click here and here.

 

 

###

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs 11 Bills

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more