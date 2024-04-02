Governor Ron DeSantis Signs 11 Bills
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:
HB 5203 – Property Seized by the Florida Gaming Control Commission
HB 7043 – A Review Under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
CS/CS/HB 883 – Short-acting Bronchodilator Use in Public and Private Schools
HB 523 – Florida Seal of Fine Arts Program
CS/CS/HB 217 – College Campus Facilities in Areas of Critical State Concern
CS/HB 801 – Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementia Training for Law Enforcement and Correctional Officers
CS/CS/HB 1491 – Public Records
SB 46 – Reading Achievement Initiative for Scholastic Excellence Program
SB 304 – Household Moving Services
CS/SB 7008 – A Review Under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
CS/SB 676 – Food Delivery Platforms
To view the transmittal letter, click here and here.
###