State Junior Conservation Camp lowers age requirement to 10, opens registration

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia state Junior Conservation Camp has lowered its age requirements to allow 10-year-olds to register for the five-day, overnight camp at Cedar Lakes in Ripley.





Sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Youth Environmental Program, this year’s camp is set for June 17-21 and is open to youth ages 10-14.





Until this year, campers had to be at least 11. The cost of camp is $175 per person but scholarships, which cover the entire cost, are available on a first-come, first-served basis.





The deadline to register for the camp is May 1.





A day at camp includes classes on topics such as recycling, forestry, hunter safety, wildlife, water study and much more. Other activities include archery, canoeing, swimming, hiking and various sports. Instruction is provided by professionals from the WVDEP, Division of Natural Resources, Division of Forestry, West Virginia University Extension and other volunteers.





For scholarship information or to obtain a camp registration form, contact Camp Director Annette Hoskins at 304-414-9759, or email: Annette.L.Hoskins@wv.gov . Registration forms also are available by going to the WVDEP website and typing “Junior Conservation Camp” into the search bar.





