WVDEP partnering with National Park Service to highlight water education in Nicholas County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Over 150 fifth grade students from Birch River Elementary School, Glade Creek Elementary School, Mt Lookout Elementary School, Mt Nebo Elementary School, Panther Creek Elementary, Summersville Elementary School, and Zela Elementary School will be participating in the annual Nicholas County Water Festival on Wednesday at the Carnifex Ferry Battlefield State Park in Summersville.


Coordinated by the WVDEP's Project Water Education Today (WET) program and Watershed Improvement Branch and the National Park Service's (NPS) New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, the day-long event will provide students with outdoor learning experiences on various water education topics to promote awareness, knowledge, and stewardship of water resources.


Topics include West Virginia’s state fish, stormwater, the water cycle, acid rain, and aquatic life, with partners from the WVDEP's Division of Air Quality, the NPS, WVU’s 4-H Extension, the state Division of Forestry, West Virginia State Parks, the National Weather Service, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. 


For more information, contact WVDEP Project WET Coordinator, Tomi Bergstrom, at (304) 926-0499 ext. 43862.


