PixelFLEX and HMC Clark Group Unite to Innovate the Shipbuilding Industry with Cutting-Edge LED Displays
This collaboration brings advanced LED technology to the forefront of ship design.NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a strategic move poised to redefine maritime luxury and engagement, leading LED providers and expert design consultants, PixelFLEX LED and HMC Clark Group have announced a landmark partnership. This exciting collaboration aims to deliver custom, immersive LED screen solutions to the cruise ship and luxury yacht building sectors, combining decades of expertise and innovation in direct view LED technology.
Recognizing the hospitality industry's demand for captivating guest experiences, this partnership is set to transform cruise ships and luxury yachts with state-of-the-art direct view LED (dvLED) displays. The advancements in flexible and translucent LED panels enable creative configurations and transparent effects, building a dynamic experience and enhancing the maritime ambiance without compromising natural light.
Products like MUXWAVE Powered by PixelFLEX, FLEXClear, and the weatherproof FLEXStorm are revolutionizing onboard visual experiences, ensuring durability, creativity, and content quality in the face of maritime elements. The adoption of dvLED technology marks a significant milestone in commercial shipbuilding, offering a blend of modern aesthetic appeal, sustainability, and operational efficiency.
This robust partnership encourages stakeholders in the maritime sector to consider dvLED for future projects, steering toward a brighter, more engaging maritime future. To learn more about this collaboration of marine-grade LED displays and how they can illuminate and innovate fleets, contact the experts at PixelFLEX LED and HMC Clark Group.
About PixelFLEX LED and HMC Clark Group
The partnership brings together unparalleled expertise in dvLED technology and maritime innovation. This team is setting new standards in the shipbuilding industry and transforming spaces into visually stunning environments for cruise ship and luxury yacht guests.
A leader in LED solutions, PixelFLEX LED offers innovative, high-quality displays for a variety of settings, including higher education, trade shows, airports, retail, hospitality, and more. Known for flexibility and efficiency, PixelFLEX LED transforms spaces into visually stunning environments.
Carrie Kelley
PixelFLEX LED
+1 (615) 730-8413
ckelley@pixel-flex.com