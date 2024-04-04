Submit Release
ThoughtFarmer Earns Multiple High Performer Awards in G2’s Spring 2024 Reports

Rated High Performer, Easiest to Use and Best Support for both Enterprise and Mid-Market Solutions Within the Employee Intranet Category

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- G2’s Spring 2024 Reports are out, and ThoughtFarmer has once again been named a High Performer within the Employee Intranet category, bringing the total number of G2 awards received to over 120. This marks yet another milestone in the company’s continuous growth, demonstrating innovation and excellence in the intranet software space.

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people use G2 every year to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.

ThoughtFarmer has been recognized across multiple categories, a testament to the company’s impactful, user-centric solutions. This season, the company’s accolades include:
- High Performer - Enterprise and Mid-Market
- Best Support - Enterprise and Mid-Market
- Easiest To Use - Enterprise and Mid-Market
- High Performer - Canada

In particular, ThoughtFarmer stood out for its exceptional user experience and customer service, where it was rated among the Top 5% for Ease of Use and Top 5% for Customer Support of all solutions within the Employee Intranet category.

“Our recognition in the G2 Spring Awards is an honor, and it represents our commitment to delivering an intranet solution that not only meets but surpasses customer expectations," said Darren Gibbons, President at ThoughtFarmer. "These awards reflect the hard work of our team and the invaluable feedback from our users, guiding our continuous growth and innovation."

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

These recognitions show the impact of ThoughtFarmer’s mission to make work better through improved employee collaboration, communication and engagement.

Learn more about ThoughtFarmer’s innovative intranet solutions and view a product demo video to see the many features ThoughtFarmer has to offer.

About ThoughtFarmer
ThoughtFarmer is a leading intranet platform with a mission to make work better by helping employees share knowledge, stay informed, and feel connected. The company’s award-winning software enables organizations to easily customize, deploy, and maintain a modern intranet that fosters high adoption and engagement, improving communication, increasing collaboration, and streamlining processes.

Learn more at ThoughtFarmer.com

Contact
marketing@thoughtfarmer.com

About G2
G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.

Tricia Burton
ThoughtFarmer
marketing@thoughtfarmer.com
