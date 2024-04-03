Arab America Foundation Announces 30 Under 30--Class of 2024 Applicants Now Accepted
Initiative Seeks to Empower Upcoming Leaders in the Arab American Community
This initiative reflects our dedication to empowering the upcoming leaders who steer the course of the Arab American community”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arab America Foundation announced today the registration period is now open for the 30 Under 30–Class of 2024. Applications are now being accepted through Wednesday, May 1, 2024.
— Warren David, President, Arab America
30 Under 30 is a celebration of accomplished young Arab Americans. The program spotlights Arab Americans in all fields, including but not limited to business, education, law, public service/politics, non-profit, business leaders, entrepreneurs, engineers, medical professionals, artists, entertainers, writers, and media representatives.
Warren David, president of Arab America and a co-founder of the Arab America Foundation, commented, “The impressive efforts of young Arab American professionals within their communities and globally never cease to amaze us. This initiative reflects our dedication to empowering the upcoming leaders who will steer the course of the Arab American community.”
All candidates should be between the ages of 20-30, excel in their industry, and be engaged in promoting their heritage and culture to empower their communities and make a difference. The competition is open to all professionals who live and work in the United States and are of Arab descent. Entrants can complete an online application describing their background and achievements. A judging review panel will determine the finalists.
The Arab America Foundation and its board members are grateful for the leadership of the initiative’s coordinators, Nabeleh Ghareeb and Elias T. Khalil, and the prestigious panel of judges.
The Arab America Foundation’s Rising Leaders initiative encourages young Arab Americans to participate in programs such as 40 Under 40, 30 Under 30, and 20 Under 20, which spotlight young Arab Americans in all fields and professions.
Only self-nominating applicants will be accepted:
TO APPLY, PLEASE CLICK HERE
About the Arab America Foundation
The Arab America Foundation (www.arabamericafoundation.org) is a non-profit (501c3) educational and cultural organization. The mission of AAF is to promote Arab heritage, educate Americans about Arab identity, and connect and empower Arab Americans together and with diverse organizations across the U.S.
Claire Boyle
Arab America Foundation
+13139996000 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram