Venera revolutionizes Caption/Subtitle verification with AI-Powered Forced Narrative validation in its CapMate® Solution

A Major new enhancement for its CapMate® cloud native caption/subtitle QC, Forced Narrative detection and correction will be on display at NAB 2024 show

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Venera Technologies, a leading provider of cutting-edge file-based media QC solutions, is proud to unveil a groundbreaking enhancement to its CapMate® caption and subtitle verification solution. Leveraging the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), Venera introduces the innovative Forced Narrative Detection and Correction feature, reinforcing its commitment to advancing content quality control and compliance in the media industry.

Forced Narrative is a term prevalent in closed captions and subtitles. Frequently TV shows or movies may contain segments where the spoken dialog is in a different language from the dominant language of the show. In such segments, it is often required for the narrative to be present in form of subtitle text in the main language of the show, in order to aid comprehension for viewers (hence ‘forced narrative’). However, absence of such narratives can diminish the viewing experience, sometimes significantly. Therefore, a notable amount of human effort is needed to not only examine the entire content and look for absence of such ‘forced narratives’, but also to translate those segments into the dominant language of the content and add the ‘forced narrative’ text. This results in drastic inefficiencies in verification and subsequent addition of forced narrative.

The new Forced Narrative Detection feature in Venera's CapMate solution addresses this challenge by employing sophisticated algorithms trained on extensive datasets. Through advanced linguistic analysis and contextual understanding, CapMate’s AI model identifies segments where the dialog is in a different language, and if it detects missing subtitle text, it translates the dialog to the dominant language and generates the necessary forced narrative text. CapMate performs this with accuracy, enabling content creators, broadcasters, and streaming platforms to ensure the integrity and accuracy of their captions and subtitles.

"We are excited to introduce the Forced Narrative Detection feature in our CapMate solution," said Fereidoon Khosravi, Chief Business Development Officer at Venera Technologies. "As content consumption continues to diversify across platforms and devices, maintaining accurate and compliant captions and subtitles is essential. With this latest innovation, we empower our clients to deliver content that is accessible, engaging, and true to its original intent."

Venera Technologies remains at the forefront of innovation in Audio, Video, and Caption QC solutions, continuously enhancing its offerings to meet the evolving needs of the industry. The addition of Forced Narrative Detection to CapMate further solidifies the company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge tools that enhance caption/subtitle quality and ensure regulatory compliance.

For more information about the Forced Narrative feature in CapMate and other solutions offered by Venera Technologies, you may contact them at sales@veneratech.com, or visit www.veneratech.com to request a free trial. You can also go to Venera’s NAB 2024 page to arrange for a meeting at NAB 2024 show at Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall, #W1858 (April 14 – 17, Las Vegas, USA).

About Venera Technologies

Venera Technologies provides cutting-edge file-based QC solutions to the digital media industry, tailored to the evolving requirements of its customer and the industry, offering innovative tools and technologies for content quality control, compliance, and delivery. Venera’s suite of QC solutions is used by some of the largest Media companies in the world, as well as a number of smaller boutique post houses and production companies.

Venera’s CapMate®, is the first comprehensive solution for verifying caption or subtitle side car files that can accurately and quickly detect (and correct) and report on complex issues such as caption sync, Standards compliance, and Forced Narrative.

With a focus on leveraging advanced AI and ML algorithms, Venera Technologies’ suite of QC solutions empowers media companies to optimize workflows and deliver high-quality content across diverse platforms.

Venera Technologies Contact:

Fereidoon Khosravi

Chief Business Development Officer

Email: sales(at)veneratech.com