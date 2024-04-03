Submit Release
GatorPAC Endorses Dan Frei for Nebraska's Second Congressional District Seat

Dan Frei is the 'Smart America First candidate' in the race for Nebraska's Second Congressional District President Trump has called for to run. He has a proven track record of putting America first.”
— Colonel Rob Maness, retired, Chairman
OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GatorPAC, a leading political action committee, has officially announced its endorsement of Dan Frei for the Nebraska Second Congressional District seat. Frei, an America First candidate, is challenging establishment Republican incumbent Don Bacon in the upcoming election. This endorsement comes after President Trump called for a candidate to run against Bacon, who has shown support for the indictments against the former President.

Retired Colonel Rob Maness, Chairman of GatorPAC, stated, "Dan Frei is the 'Smart America First candidate' in the race for Nebraska's Second Congressional District President Trump has called for to run. He has a proven track record of putting America first and standing up for the values that our country was founded upon. We believe he is the only candidate in this race who will represent the people of Nebraska and bring real change to Washington." Maness is a former Vice Commander of the 55th Wing at Offutt AFB.

GatorPAC's endorsement of Frei is a significant development in the race for the Nebraska Second Congressional District seat. As a grassroots organization, GatorPAC is dedicated to supporting candidates who align with Constitutional Conservative values and principles. Frei's commitment to putting America first and his unwavering support for President Trump's policies make him the ideal candidate for GatorPAC's endorsement.

Rob Maness
GatorPAC/Veterans Leadership Fund
info@gatorpac.com

