CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charlotte Business INClusion Office Launches Inaugural "Business Connections" Industry Day

Charlotte, NC - April 3, 2024 - The City of Charlotte's Business INClusion Office is proud to announce its first-ever "Business Connections" Industry Day, dedicated to fostering collaboration between prime contractors and the Minority, Women, and Small Business Enterprises (MWSBE) community. This groundbreaking event will take place on April 11, 2024, at 3:30 PM. at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center located at 600 E. 4th St., Charlotte, NC 28202.

The "Business Connections" Industry Day aims to bridge the gap between prime contractors and MWSBE firms, providing a platform for meaningful networking and partnership opportunities. This initiative aligns with the city's commitment to promoting diversity and inclusivity within its business ecosystem.

"We are thrilled to host our inaugural 'Business Connections' Industry Day," said Steven Coker, Business Inclusion Officer. "This event represents a significant step forward in our efforts to create a more inclusive and equitable business environment in Charlotte. By connecting prime contractors with MWSBE firms, we can unlock new opportunities for growth and collaboration."

The Industry Day will feature networking sessions, panel discussions, and interactive workshops designed to facilitate dialogue and collaboration between prime contractors and MWSBE firms. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about upcoming contracting opportunities, explore potential partnerships, and gain valuable insights into best practices for supplier diversity and inclusion.

"We encourage all prime contractors and MWSBE firms in the Charlotte area to join us for this transformative event," added Julius Edwards, CBI's Community Engagement Lead. "Together, we can build a more vibrant and resilient business community that reflects the rich diversity of our city."

The "Business Connections" Industry Day will be held on April 11, 2024, at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center, located at 600 E. Fourth St., Charlotte, North Carolina 28202. Registration is required for attendance. For more information and to register, please visit https://bit.ly/4agw7na .

About Charlotte Business INClusion Office:

The Charlotte Business INClusion Office is dedicated to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion within Charlotte's business community. Through various initiatives and programs, the office works to increase contracting opportunities for Minority, Women, and Small Business Enterprises (MWSBE) and create a more inclusive business environment for all stakeholders.

