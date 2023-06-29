New City of Charlotte Program to Provide Training, Insurance and Bonding Assistance Kicks off on July 12, 2023

New City of Charlotte Program to Provide Training, Insurance and Bonding Assistance for Minority and Small Construction related business owners

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Charlotte Business Inclusion (CBI) Office is excited to announce the launch of a new program aimed at providing training, insurance, and bonding assistance for minority and small construction-related business owners in the city. The City of Charlotte Contractor Development program is part of the city's ongoing efforts to support the growth and success of local businesses and to create a more inclusive and equitable economy for all residents.

To kick off the program, the city will be hosting an event on July 12, 2023 at 6 p.m. at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center located at 600 E. 4th St., Charlotte, NC 28202. The event will provide an opportunity for minority and small business owners to learn more about the program, connect with city officials and other business owners, and enjoy refreshments and networking opportunities.

The new City of Charlotte Contractor Development Program will provide training and education opportunities to help minority and small construction-related business owners develop the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in their industry. The program will cover various topics, including financial and operational management and capital and bond readiness.

In addition to training, the program will provide assistance in securing insurance and bonding to meet City contracting requirements for minority-owned, woman-owned, and small businesses. Bonding is a financial guarantee that ensures that contractors will complete their work in accordance with the terms of their contract. This will help business owners protect their businesses, minimize their financial risk, and better position them to bid on City contracts.

"We are excited to launch this new program and to kick it off with this event," said Steve Coker, Business Inclusion Officer. "This program is an important step towards creating a more inclusive and equitable economy in our city, and we look forward to working with minority and small business owners to support their growth and success." The program will be available to all eligible minority and small business owners in the city.

Interested parties can register for the event on Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/CLTContractor. For more information about the City of Charlotte Contractor Development Program or the Kick-off event, please contact the Charlotte Business Inclusion Office at charlottebusinessinclusion@charlottenc.gov or (704) 336-4137.