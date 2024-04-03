Inogic releases WhatsApp Business and Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM Integration

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inogic, a leading provider of innovative business solutions proudly announces launch of WhatsApp4Dynamics, a ground breaking integration designed to revolutionize communication within Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM environment.

The communication landscape has undergone a significant transformation. WhatsApp Business has emerged as a key driver in this shift, fostering a new era of personalized and immediate engagement between businesses and their customers. This innovative platform leverages the immense popularity of WhatsApp, where users exchange over 100 billion messages daily. This ingrained user behaviour positions WhatsApp Business as an ideal channel for businesses to maintain consistent communication.

Furthermore, WhatsApp boasts an impressive 98% open rate for messages, significantly surpassing traditional email marketing strategies. Therefore, WhatsApp Business presents a compelling solution for businesses seeking to enhance customer engagement.

Key features of WhatsApp4Dynamics include:

• Seamless Integration: Integrate WhatsApp directly into your Dynamics 365 environment, allowing for effortless communication without switching between platforms.

• Enhanced Customer Engagement: Connect with customers in real-time through their preferred messaging platform, fostering stronger relationships and improving satisfaction levels.

• Efficient Team Collaboration: Enable teams to collaborate more effectively by leveraging the familiar interface of WhatsApp within Dynamics 365, leading to faster decision-making and increased productivity.

• Automated Workflows: Automate routine tasks and processes by integrating WhatsApp messages into your existing workflows, saving time and reducing manual effort.

• Data Synchronization: Ensure data consistency across platforms with automatic synchronization between WhatsApp conversations and Dynamics 365 records, eliminating the need for manual data entry.

Roohi Shaikh, the visionary CEO of Inogic, shares her excitement: “We are thrilled to introduce Whatsapp4Dynamics to the market. In today's digital age, communication is at the heart of every successful business. With Whatsapp4Dynamics, we are empowering organizations to harness the power of WhatsApp within their Dynamics 365 environment, enabling them to communicate more efficiently, engage customers more effectively, and drive business growth like never before."

Whether you're a small business looking to streamline your communication processes or a large enterprise seeking to enhance customer engagement, WhatsApp4Dynamics offers the perfect solution to meet your needs.

Inogic: Your Trusted Microsoft Gold ISV Partner

Inogic is one of the leading Microsoft Gold ISV Partners with an exclusive focus on providing innovative apps and development services on Dynamics 365 CRM/Power Platform and Azure OpenAI/Copilot. Its flagship Dynamics 365 CRM maps integration app, Maplytics™, a 5-star rated Preferred App on Microsoft AppSource, is changing the way locational intelligence is leveraged with features like Radius Search, Territory Management, Route Optimization, Appointment scheduling, et al.

Inogic is renowned for its 15+ Microsoft Preferred Co-sell ready Productivity Apps on Microsoft AppSource. From the latest Text SMS and WhatsApp Business integration with Dynamics 365 CRM, Document Management in Dynamics 365 CRM/CE with Attach2Dynamics and SharePoint Security Sync, Sales enablement using Lead Assignment and Distribution Automation, Alerts4Dynamics, and Business Process Checklist, improving productivity with Click2Clone, Click2Export, and Undo2Restore, user adoption and motivation with User Adoption Monitor and Gamifics365, popular Visualization Apps Kanban Board, Map My Relationships and Integrations like MailChimp Integration, Subscription & Recurring Billing Management, to QuickBooks Integration - Inogic has always been a hub of distinct and innovative apps for Dynamics 365 CRM / Dataverse.

To learn more about how Inogic can help enhance your Dynamics 365 CRM/Power Platform user experience, visit https://www.inogic.com/ or contact crm@inogic.com.

