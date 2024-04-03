EXCLUSIVE HOTEL & TICKET PACKAGES AVAILABLE FOR UFC FIGHT NIGHT IN ABU DHABI
EINPresswire.com/ -- The excitement is mounting as Abu Dhabi prepares to welcome the world’s top mixed martial artists for UFC Fight Night on Saturday, 3 August, at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, marking the return of the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation to the emirate for the second time within a year.
The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has announced exclusive hotel and tickets packages for fans seeking to experience a special UFC Fight Night. Tailored with avid fans in mind, the packages offer early access to tickets before they go on public sale. For further details and package purchases, please visit: yasisland.com/en/packages-and-offers/UFC-Fight-Night
The additional UFC Fight Night will underline Abu Dhabi’s status as the international home of UFC, with the 3 August fight card set to feature a stellar lineup of international and local talent. The event will also mark the 18th UFC event in Abu Dhabi which dates back to UFC 112: INVINCIBLE in 2010.
Renowned as a destination for world-class global sporting events, Abu Dhabi provides a thrilling backdrop for fans from across the UAE and overseas and the exclusive packages, including hotel accommodations and UFC Fight Night tickets, will elevate their visit.
UFC events in the UAE capital are always in high demand, as evidenced by the rapid sell-out of UFC® 294 tickets last October. Aside from securing attendance at one of the world’s most anticipated combat sports events, the latest hotel and ticket packages are the perfect way for MMA enthusiasts to not only experience the UFC thrill but to also delve into the capital’s diverse offerings of entertainment and leisure.
UFC Fight Night is the latest in a series held in Abu Dhabi as part of a landmark partnership launched in 2019 between the UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation, and DCT Abu Dhabi. The event will feature highly anticipated bouts with the full card to be announced in later stages, promising an unforgettable experience for fans.
For more information and to register interest for early access and news, visit: visitabudhabi.ae/en/campaign/ufc-fight-night
About UFC®
UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and 259 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while broadcasting to over 900 million TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 80 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.
About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:
The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions.
By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.
DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.
For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dct.gov.ae and visitabudhabi.ae
