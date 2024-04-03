InjureFree launches meaningful products and services focused on athlete safety with a redesigned website
InjureFree is on a mission to create the safest possible environment for all athletes. To that end, it has launched new products and services focused on athlete safety. Detailed information is now available on the redesigned InjureFree website.
InjureFree, the leader in sports safety and injury management, has launched new products and services with a focused eye on athlete safety. These products expand on the success of the market-leading flagship Injury Management product. These products include Investigation Management services, Safeguarding and Compliance Management services, and a refreshed lens on both consumer and business insurance.
To familiarize the market with our new products and services, InjureFree has redesigned its website to share key information about each offering. The new website brings a fresh presentation of each product, highlighting the value it brings to the athlete safety market.
“When I started InjureFree back in 2010, I knew the importance of athlete injury prevention and wanted to help organizations and their athletes. Now, with the launch of our new products and services, we are taking a huge stride forward in athlete safety,” says Charlie Wund, CEO at InjureFree. “Each organization has unique needs for compliance, risk management, and athlete safety. "Our offerings are tailored and adaptable to align with the unique requirements of each organization, meeting them at their current stage and fulfilling their specific needs.”
“We recently launched with InjureFree and have been thrilled with the products and services delivered by their team,” says Cristina Coca, Director of Tournament & Event Operations at Georgia State Soccer Association. “They have taken time to get to know our processes and have already been instrumental in helping us find even more efficiency as an organization.”
“In my 15 years of experience in athlete safety and risk management, I have never seen something as transformative as the work we are doing at InjureFree,” says Josh Opiola, SVP of Business Development at InjureFree. “We have the right team in place to solve complex problems for each of our clients. I’m excited to see this come to life.”
Check out the newly redesigned website and learn more about the products and services at www.injurefree.com.
About InjureFree
InjureFree is a leader in the amateur sports safety and compliance management space with over 15 years of experience making amateur sports safer. InjureFree offers technology and professional services products to audiences across youth and amateur sports including Investigations Management, Safeguarding and Compliance Management, and Injury Management. These products aim to help sports organizations focus more on growing their organization and less time on administrative functions.
InjureFree also provides full-service insurance products through its insurance arm, American Sports Insurance Services (AMSIS).
For more information, visit the InjureFree website and follow the company on LinkedIn.
