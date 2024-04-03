Dyslipidemia Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

Dyslipidemia Market

DelveInsight’s Dyslipidemia Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

The Dyslipidemia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Dyslipidemia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Dyslipidemia market dynamics.

DelveInsight’s “Dyslipidemia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Dyslipidemia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Dyslipidemia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Dyslipidemia Market Report:

The Dyslipidemia market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

The most common form of dyslipidemia observed was hypercholesterolemia (total cholesterol level ≥ 5.0 mmol/L), with an average prevalence of 58.2%, ranging from 50% to 67% based on the region.

The standardized prevalence figures for dyslipidemia in Switzerland, characterized by either self-reported drug use alone or a combination of self-reported drug use and a self-reported diagnosis of dyslipidemia, were 3.7% (95% CI 3.3-4.1%) and 12.2% (95% CI 11.5-12.9%) for women, and 6.3% (95% CI 5.7-6.8%) and 16.9% (95% CI 16.0-17.8%) for men, respectively.

Key Dyslipidemia Companies: Merck Group, Pfizer, Sanofi, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Amarin Corporation, Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb, Cipla, CKD Bio Corporation, AstraZeneca, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, Esperion, GSK, Jw Pharmaceuticals Limited, Kadmon, a Sanofi Company, Lupin Pharmaceuticalsl, and others, and others

Key Dyslipidemia Therapies: Pemafibrate (K-877), AZD8233, Rosuvastatin, GW856553, A3309, TA-8995, Alirocumab, Muraglitazar, Atorvastatin (Lipilou), MK1903, Lapaquistat acetate, PPAR alpha, and others

The Dyslipidemia epidemiology based on gender analyzed that females are affected more as compared to males, in case of Dyslipidemia

Dyslipidemia Overview

Dyslipidemia is a medical condition characterized by abnormal levels of lipids (fats) in the blood. This typically involves elevated levels of cholesterol, triglycerides, or both. Dyslipidemia can increase the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases such as heart disease, stroke, and peripheral artery disease.

Dyslipidemia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Dyslipidemia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Dyslipidemia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Dyslipidemia

Prevalent Cases of Dyslipidemia by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Dyslipidemia

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Dyslipidemia

Dyslipidemia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Dyslipidemia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Dyslipidemia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Dyslipidemia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Dyslipidemia Therapies and Key Companies

Pemafibrate (K-877): Kowa Company

AZD8233: AstraZeneca And Parexel

Rosuvastatin: AstraZeneca

GW856553: GlaxoSmithKline

A3309: Albireo

TA-8995: Xention Ltd

Alirocumab: Sanofi

Muraglitazar: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Atorvastatin (Lipilou): Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical

MK1903: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

Lapaquistat acetate: Takeda

PPAR alpha: Eli Lilly and Company

Dyslipidemia Market Drivers

Increasing global geriatric population

Increase in the prevalence of lifestyle related and cardiovascular disorders

Dyslipidemia Market Barriers

Significant proportion of treated patients do not reach recommended treatment goal

Increase in availability of generic drugs

Scope of the Dyslipidemia Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Dyslipidemia Companies: Merck Group, Pfizer, Sanofi, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Amarin Corporation, Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb, Cipla, CKD Bio Corporation, AstraZeneca, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, Esperion, GSK, Jw Pharmaceuticals Limited, Kadmon, a Sanofi Company, Lupin Pharmaceuticalsl, and others, and others

Key Dyslipidemia Therapies: Pemafibrate (K-877), AZD8233, Rosuvastatin, GW856553, A3309, TA-8995, Alirocumab, Muraglitazar, Atorvastatin (Lipilou), MK1903, Lapaquistat acetate, PPAR alpha, and others

Dyslipidemia Therapeutic Assessment: Dyslipidemia current marketed and Dyslipidemia emerging therapies

Dyslipidemia Market Dynamics: Dyslipidemia market drivers and Dyslipidemia market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Dyslipidemia Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Dyslipidemia Market Access and Reimbursement

