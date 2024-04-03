Columbus Takes Center Stage in AI Innovation: AI Rising Conference Ignites Business Transformation
Featuring Sophia the Robot and Top Industry Leaders, AI Rising Paves the Way for Strategic AI Integration in Business – May 14, The OSU Fawcett Center
AI Rising is where the 'what-ifs' of AI transform into tangible 'how-tos' for businesses. It's a gathering of great minds and real-world solutions, and I'm thrilled for the collaboration ahead.”COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first-ever AI Rising Conference is set to take place in Columbus. It will bring together the brightest minds in Artificial Intelligence (AI) to explore its integration into business and industry. Scheduled for May 14, 2024, at The Ohio State University Fawcett Center, this event marks a significant milestone for the Columbus tech community and business leaders nationwide.
— Dan Greenleaf, AI Rising CEO
Designed for IT Directors, Engineering Managers, Product Directors, and business leaders, AI Rising aims to provide a practical, strategic framework for integrating AI technologies into business operations. The conference will highlight how AI can be leveraged responsibly and profitably, emphasizing its potential to drive innovation, efficiency, and competitive advantage.
Highlighting the speaker lineup is Sophia, the advanced AI robot from Hanson Robotics, known for her lifelike interactions and deep learning capabilities. Sophia will offer a unique perspective on the evolving role of AI, fostering discussions on ethical considerations and the future of human-AI collaboration.
Joining Sophia, J.D. Whitlock, CIO of Dayton Children's, will share insights into leveraging AI to transform organizational strategies and operational excellence. With a focus on real-world applications, this session is poised to offer valuable learnings for all sectors.
Key topics include:
• Navigating the AI Revolution: Leading Your Organization into an AI-Powered Future.
• The Intersection of AI, Products & Data: Strategies for Maximizing ROI.
• Harnessing Generative AI: Practical Approaches for Business Integration.
As the first AI conference in Columbus, AI Rising is a beacon for business and IT leaders who recognize AI's value and are eager to integrate it responsibly into their operations. This conference is a platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and driving the AI agenda forward in the business community.
For more information about the AI Rising Conference and to secure your attendance, please visit https://www.airising.org.
About AI Rising:
AI Rising is Columbus's premier conference dedicated to the practical business applications of AI. It aims to equip business and IT leaders with the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate the AI landscape, emphasizing responsible integration and innovative strategies for growth.
