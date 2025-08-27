AI Rising 2025 Conference: “AI for Growth” Returns to Columbus, September 8–9

AI Rising Conference is returning to Columbus Sep 8-9, 2025 with a larger event & AI Workshops

Featuring leaders from Wells Fargo, AWS, Microsoft, Nationwide, Hyland, NVIDIA, Google, and Ohio University

AI is the most disruptive technology of our time. It will challenge existing business models while creating entirely new ones.” — Ryan Frederick

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Columbus, Ohio – September 8–9, 2025 — Following a momentous debut in 2024, the AI Rising Conference: AI for Growth returns for its second year, bringing business leaders, technologists, and innovators together to master AI as a core competency for growth.This year’s event will be held at the Ohioan Hotel & Event Center, formerly the Nationwide Conference Center, in Lewis Center—a northern suburb of Columbus.Conference Agenda HighlightsThe two-day program blends high-level strategy with hands-on training.Day 1 (Sept. 8) will feature keynotes, case studies, and panels from leaders at Microsoft, AWS, Google DeepMind, NVIDIA, Wells Fargo, Veeva Systems, Hyland, LRT Associates, Renew Work, KnitWell Group, Polymath, Test Double, NeuZeit, and augustwenty. Topics include AI in healthcare, HR transformation, low- and no-code innovation, and 100x productivity in software development.Day 2 (Sept. 9) is devoted to workshops led by AWS, SkillSpout, LainaHealth, Tublian, Renew Work, and augustwenty, offering applied training in agentic workflows, generative AI tools, organizational change, interactive dashboards, and executive crash courses in AI.The Growing Business Case for AIAI adoption is accelerating rapidly, with more than three out of four organizations now using AI in at least one business function. The global AI market is expected to grow nearly 40 percent in 2025. Companies with clear AI strategies are reporting success rates more than double those of companies without one.Notable Sponsors & PartnersAI Rising is backed by leading technology companies, including Transform Labs, Google, Trace3, Expedient, MAPSYS, Centric Consulting, Altum Strategy Group, augustwenty, ScaleSight AI, Copilot Builder, Futurety, NeuZeit, UiPath, Hilliard City Lab, and Big Kitty Labs.A Midwest Hub for Practical AIAI Rising distinguishes itself by focusing on practical implementation, hands-on learning, and real-world business results. With a fun, hype-free, and approachable atmosphere, the conference is quickly becoming the Midwest’s premier AI event.“AI is the most disruptive technology of our time,” said Ryan Frederick, Principal at Transform Labs. “It will challenge existing business models while creating entirely new ones, and the organizations willing to adapt with courage will lead.”“Our growth last year proved the demand for practical AI insights,” said AI Rising CEO Dan Greenleaf. “This year’s expanded agenda ensures leaders walk away with tools they can apply immediately.”About AI RisingAI Rising is the Midwest’s premier AI business community, focused on making AI adoption accessible and impactful. Launched in 2024, the AI Rising conference now enters its second year with expanded workshops, expert speakers, and practical takeaways.Tickets & DetailsTickets are available now at airising.org . Options include general admission for the conference and add-on workshops for deeper skill-building.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.